Apple Expects to Sustain iPhone Sales in 2022 as Market Slows – Bloomberg

If a green pivot is to happen, power grids must become “supergrids,” continent-spanning networks that can move green energy thousands of miles. The technology is here, but politics may stand in the way.
China Needs More Stimulus to Boost Growth, PBOC Paper Says
Oil Extends Losses on Global Slowdown and Chance of More Supply
Apple Sets Return-to-Office Deadline of Sept. 5 After Covid Delays
Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker’s Data: Its Ex-Product Head
Paramount Jumps After Reaching Streaming Deal With Walmart
Trump Executive Weisselberg in Plea Talks to Resolve Tax Case
LA District Attorney Gascon Defeats Recall Drive as Signatures Fall Short
Druckenmiller Sold Big Tech in Bear Market as Soros Dove Back In
Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Verizon, Keeps Other Equity Stakes Mostly Unchanged
Walmart Deal With Paramount Gives Members Streaming Perks
NYC Flights May Be Delayed 2 Hours Monday Evening, FAA Warns
No Respite From Scorching Singapore Rents
Housing Is Heading for a Landing, Hard or Soft
An Indigenous Voice in Australia’s Parliament Is Long Overdue
Chinese Shun Debt and Pile Up Savings, Threatening Global Growth Engine
For Niche Businesses, a Shift Online Threatens What Makes Them Unique
For Guatemalans, a Taste of Home Is Worth Flying Ants to Atlanta
LA Deputy Regrets Showing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos to Bartender
Singapore Signals Rich May Face More Taxes for Inclusive Growth
Yale, MIT Lose Bid to End Suit Alleging Admissions Collusion
ESG Funds Face SEC Probe Over Ceding Votes on Social Issues
California Seeks More Time to Overhaul Rooftop-Solar Subsidy
These Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot Spots
Deaths Mount at NYC’s Rikers as City Attempts to Address Safety Crisis
Los Angeles Warehousing Mecca Halts Expansion Just as Needs Soar
Terra Founder Do Kwon Says He ‘Never’ Has Been in Touch With Korea Authorities
Crypto Rally Cools as Ethereum Upgrade Optimism Loses Steam
Crypto Venture Company Dragonfly Buys Hedge Fund, Rebrands
Debby Wu
Apple Inc. has asked suppliers to build at least as many of its next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, counting on an affluent clientele and dwindling competition to weather a global electronics downturn.
The tech giant is telling its assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices, on par with last year, despite deteriorating projections for the smartphone market, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Cupertino, California-based company still expects to assemble roughly 220 million iPhones in total for 2022, also about level with last year, according to one of the people.
