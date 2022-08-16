Instagram testing new Stories layout that hides excessive posts – 9to5Mac

Ads

May 17

Filipe Espósito

– May. 17th 2022 1:20 pm PT

@filipeesposito

Instagram Stories has certainly become a hit, and some people really enjoy sharing everything they’re doing through these 24-hour photos and videos. However, the social network is now testing a new Stories layout that hides excessive posts – which is bad news for creators.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Phil Ricelle, a Brazilian Instagram user (via Tecnoblog), noticed that the Instagram app now only shows three of the Stories shared by other people.

Users can currently post 100 Stories at once. While this number should remain the same despite the change, users who have received the update must tap a “Show All” button to see the rest of the Stories. Otherwise, Instagram jumps to the next person’s Stories.

This brings about a significant change in how Instagram Stories works. As some people are used to tapping the screen to see all Stories from an account at once, this will no longer be possible after the update. For creators, this means that any posts after the third Stories will likely have a lower number of views.

At the same time, limiting the number of Stories displayed in the app should allow users to see posts from more people more quickly if they’re not interested in that content.

Right now, it seems that only a small group of users have received the update with the new Stories layout, so it’s likely that Instagram is still testing these changes before rolling out them to all users. Of course, these changes might never be implemented for everyone.

Olha só como está. Pra ver todos tem de clicar no “Mostrar tudo” pic.twitter.com/cHrHL6enUD

— Phil Ricelle (@philricelle) May 17, 2022

While this update seems a bit aggressive, perhaps it will make users think more about what they post on Instagram. But again, there are many creators who rely on Instagram as a working tool, so the update will certainly have a negative impact for those people.

Do you think this update is positive or negative? Let us know in the comments below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Instagram is a social media service owned by Facebook for sharing photos and videos.

@filipeesposito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

M2 MacBook Air Thermal Mod How-to [Video]

10th generation iPad: Here’s everything we know

Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The latest rumors on when to expect new AirPods

source

Ads