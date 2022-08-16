Reliance Jio is offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with some prepaid plans: full list – India Today

Ads

Reliance Jio is offering free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription with some recharge plans. Jio is offering the OTT subscription under plans ranging for 3-months to 1 year. Additionally, Jio prepaid users get benefits such as unlimited voice calls, SMS, data, and more.

Jio recently announced a new Independence Day offer that also offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription and many other benefits. Read here to know more about the new Jio Independence Day plan. Now, let’s take a detailed look at all Jio prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Jio Rs 499: The prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and 56GB data with 2GB daily data at high speed. All the benefits come with a validity of 28 days with the exciting 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499.

Jio Rs 601: This plan offers 90GB total data with 28 days pack validity along with 3 GB/day + 6GB data at high speed. It also provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs 799: This plan gets most of the attention with its pack validity of 56 days providing total data of 112GB with high-speed 2GB data per day. It also provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. And not to forget the other free subscriptions for Jio apps including Jio cinema. Jio TV and more.

Jio Rs 1,099: With extended validity of 84 days this plan gives a total data of 173GB with 2 GB data per day plus 5GB at high speed. It also provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day along with the 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499.

Jio Rs 2,999: This is the most expensive plan that provides validity of 1 year with a total data of 912.5GB. It gives 2.5GB per day unlimited data at high speed 64 Kbps and annual Mobile subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. Not to forget that under the Jio Independence offer users will get benefits worth Rs 3,000 -75GB additional data, and coupons from Ajio, Netmeds and Ixigo.

Jio Rs 333: The prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 42 GB data with 1.5GB daily data at a high speed of 64 Kbps. All the benefits come with a validity of 28 days with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

Jio Rs 419: The 3GB per day plan provides 84 GB data with pack validity of 28 days. Along with that it also gives benefits of unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. And ofcourse not to forget the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149.

Jio Rs 583: This is one of the most popular plans with the 56 days pack validity. Under this the users get the benefits of 84 GB total data with 1.5 GB data on high speed per day. The unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day makes it more worth the pennies with 3 months (90 days) Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149.

Jio Rs 783: With the higher pack validity of 84 days this plan also gives 126 GB total data with 1.5 GB per day data at a high speed of 64 Kbps. And yes unlimited voice calling with 100 SMS per day and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Jio Rs 1,199: The biggest plan with 3 months (90 days) Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149 comes with 84 days pack validity. It comes with a total data of 252 GB and 3 GB per day Data at the high speed of 64 kbps and unlimited voice calling and 11 SMS per day.

Jio Rs 1,499: This prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 168 GB data with 2 GB daily data at a high speed of 64 Kbps. All the benefits come with a validity of 84 days with Disney+ Hotstar Premium Annual subscription.

Jio Rs 4,199: The plan from Jio offers 365 days pack validity, 1095 data with 3 GB data per day and unlimited voice and 100 SMS per day. And yes, the Annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

