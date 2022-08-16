iPhone 14 leaked a week before iPhone 13 launch – Global Village space

Ads

Famous and reliable leaker Jon Prosser tweeted “in 20 minutes, you will see iPhone 14”, leaking iPhone 14 just days before we see its predecessor iPhone 13. The leaked photos promise a revolution in iPhone hardware, changing things that users wanted to be changed for a long time now.

Just a week before the iPhone 13 is officially launching on September 16, the famous Apple leaker Jon Prosser provided some sleek new images of what’s supposed to be the iPhone 14, Apple’s 2022 iPhone release.

It is worth mentioning that iPhone 14 is expected to come a year from now.

The title of his video for YouTube Channel Front Page Tech was, “Don’t buy iPhone 13”. He worked with 3D artist Ian Zelbo to create realistic renders of the iPhone 14 images released to him to protect his source.

Zelbo even posted the pictures of his renders on Twitter on 8th August.

iPhone 14 Pro – in collaboration with @jon_prosser

See more details and renders in the latest FPT video! https://t.co/aPlZiStvd4 pic.twitter.com/ySqQ7cWFdl

— ian (@ianzelbo) September 8, 2021

Two of the biggest updates that the iPhone 14 will be offering compared to the iPhone 13 or any previous model are the absence of the camera bump and the notch.

Prosser claims that the new iPhones will feature a titanium build with a flat back. The infamous “camera bump” could finally be going away with next year’s models.

The claim for the titanium build is in line with the report by JP Morgan Chase in July, whereby it claimed, “Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series (unnamed) in the second half of 2022, and the specification upgrade will be greater than that of the iPhone 13 series (unnamed).

It added, “It is said that the body of the high-end iPhone 14 series (or Pro) is expected to be made of titanium alloy and will be exclusively supplied by Hon Hai.”

“In addition, other models in the iPhone 14 series will use aluminum alloy and stainless-steel frames. The stainless-steel frames are supplied by Hon Hai and Jabli. Lansi and Luxshare are also applying for certification; while the aluminum alloy frames are supplied by Lansi and Jabli,” the report read.

Prosser also told in the video, as can be seen in the pictures too that the front notch has been replaced by the hole-punch camera. Prosser added that despite this he expects the Face ID to still be there, with extra sensors under the display.

This could do away with the complaints of many apple users who find the notch to be quite annoying, and the hole-punch camera is already seen in the latest Samsung Galaxy S21. Popular tech review site Mashable wrote that Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in April that Apple is planning to release an under-display Face ID system.

If we see the side of the iPhone 14 leaks, there is something else that is quite noticeable, and that is the round volume buttons, meaning that the iPhone is going to revert back to using rounded ones.

The renders look much like the much-missed iPhone 4, maybe playing with people’s nostalgia, with the round buttons, flat glass sitting on the antenna bands.

Prosser claims that the renders for the hardware are confirmed and have already been confirmed.

It is worth noting that leaks are not official, and designs and renders are always open to change, as the real phone is more than a year away from releasing, but If made, these changes are pretty significant.

