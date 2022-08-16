Shiba inu price prediction: Can the meme coin stop the slide? – Capital.com

Ads

The Shiba Inu token (SHIB) is trying to regain its strength after hitting eight-month lows in mid-June amid the wider collapse in cryptocurrency prices.

Shiba Inu is also on a path to reinvent itself from a mere meme coin. The Shiba Inu ecosystem has launched a decentralised exchange (DEX) and a non-fungible token (NFT) incubator in recent months in a bid to give the SHIB token much-needed utility. Furthermore, developers are also working on a layer-two solution for the network to cut its dependence on the Ethereum network.

What is the future of Shiba Inu coin? Should you buy now to make gains in the future, or should you sell the coin short attempting to profit from a further fall? In this article we look at the token’s recent performance and the latest Shiba Inu projections to help inform your trading strategy.

Shiba Inu was launched in August 2020. The so-called meme coin is a play on the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme, which is itself a parody on the cryptocurrency space. Coins themed around the Shiba Inu dog breed have gained popularity as investors look for the next multi-bagger crypto to invest in.

Shiba Inu is built on the Ethereum (ETH) network and its native token SHIB is an ERC-20 token.

According to its website, Shiba Inu initially had a supply of 1 quadrillion tokens. 50% of the total supply was locked in Etherum-based DEX called Uniswap while the other half was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin “for safekeeping.”

In July 2021, Buterin donated 50 trillion SHIB coins, which represented 5% of its total supply, to India’s Covid-19 relief fund. Buterin also sent 40% of Shiba Inu’s total supply to a “dead wallet”, which is also referred to as burning, according to Shiba Inu’s website.

The project has evolved from the SHIB decentralised meme token into an ecosystem that incorporates the LEASH and BONE tokens. Shiba Inu’s network also boasts a DEX called the ShibaSwap and a NFTincubator called the Shiba Incubator.

Shiba Inu has also set up a non-profit volunteer organisation called the Shiba Inu Rescue Association dedicated to saving abandoned, neglected and abused Shiba Inu dogs.

Ryoshi is the founder of Shiba Inu. Like Bitcoin’s (BTC) pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto, Ryoshi too has chosen to remain anonymous.

Anonymity is not uncommon in the cryptocurrency sector. Many user are drawn to blockchain payment networks like Bitcoin as they promote decentralisation and privacy.

As of 7 July 2022, it has been over a year since Ryoshi’s last blog on online publishing platform Medium. Ryoshi has also deleted all tweets and replies on Twitter.

One of Ryoshi’s last Medium posts published on 30 May 2021 read:“I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens.”

Shytoshi Kusama, a lead Shiba Inu developer, wrote in a blog post celebrating the one-year anniversary of Ryoshi’s last Medium post:

On 10 May 2021, the Shiba token attracted the attention of investors after it spiked by 2,405% in three days to a peak of $0.000039.

The rally was triggered by Tesla CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk’s appearance on the Saturday Night Live television show. His appearance prompted a sell-off in DOGE as he referred to the cryptocurrency as a “hustle”, having talked it up in previous weeks.

Floki Frunkpuppy pic.twitter.com/xAr8T0Jfdf

SHIB struggled to regain ground over the summer of 2021. However by autumn, the token spiked to an all-time high of $0.00008845 on 28 October 2021.

SHIB gained momentum after Musk tweeted a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy in a Tesla on 4 October 2021 and on news of a potential listing on crypto exchange Robinhood.

However, with bearish sentiment taking over cryptocurrency markets in 2022, SHIB was unable to hold onto its gains at the turn of the year.

On 18 June 2022, SHIB hit its lowest price in about eight months as it hit $0.0000071. The token has lost nearly 70% year-to-date, as of 7 July 2022.

As of 7 July, SHIB/USD is trading 88% below its all-time high at current price of about $0.00001. Shiba Inu’s all-time low stands at $0.000000000082 hit on 1 September 2020.

According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB was ranked the 14th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalisation of $5.8bn on 7 July 2022. SHIB’s current circulating supply was about 549 trillion tokens.



While the shiba inu crypto token started out as a joke, the community is continuing to build the ecosystem. Here is some important Shiba Inu news:

#ShibArmy – The PUBLIC SALE is now open at https://t.co/919hWkghKq!

Lands are available for everyone to purchase (no locking required)

????️Land prices starting at 0.2 ETH

????️MetaMask Wallet Required

Coming Soon: Pay with $SHIB #SHIB #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/5E8i5hQxl0

Looking forward, lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama was upbeat on the future of the network. Kusama said on 6 July 2022 that progress on Shiba Inu’s layer-two network called Shibarium was on track and “moving as fast as we can”.

Shibarium will allow users to bypass expensive gas fees on the Ethereum network when using Shiba Inu-based decentralised applications.

Kusama announced the upcoming launch of a new Shiba Inu ecosystem token called TREAT, which will be used to as a reward token for its metaverse and games. Kusama also said a stable coin called SHI is expected to be released in 2022.

As of 7 July, CoinCodex’s Shiba Inu coin price prediction indicated that the token’s value could drop by 18.8% to reach $ 0.000009 by 12 July, 2022.

CoinCodex’s one-month SHIB price prediction saw the token falling further to $0.000007.

For the longer term, algorithm-based website Wallet Investor’s Shiba Inu crypto price prediction expected the token to trade at an average price of $0.0000147 by the end of 2022.

Wallet Investor’s Shiba Inu price prediction for 2025 expected the token rise to an average price of $0.0000446 by the end of 2025.

DigitalCoinPrice was bullish about SHIB’s price performance going forward. According to its Shiba Inu price prediction for 2030, DigitalCoinPrice expected the token to trade at an average price of $0.0000483 in 2030.

GovCapital’s SHIB price prediction as of 6 July 2022 saw the token trading at $0.000726 in five years’ time.

Note that analyst and algorithm-based Shiba Inu crypto price predictions can be wrong. Forecasts shouldn’t be used as a substitute for your own research: always conduct your own due diligence and remember that your decision to trade or invest should depend on your risk tolerance, expertise in the market, portfolio size and investment goals.

Shiba Inu is known to be a meme coin like Dogecoin. Shiba Inu is trying to reinvent itself by adding more featues like a decentralised exchange (DEX) and a non-fungible token (NFT) incubator to its ecosystem. Furthermore, developers are also working on a layer-two solution for the network to cut its dependence on the Ethereum network. As of 7 July, SHIB/USD is trading 88% below its all-time high at current price of about $0.00001.

Always conduct your own due diligence and remember that your decision to trade or invest should depend on your risk tolerance, expertise in the market, portfolio size and investment goals. Cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments, particularly “meme coins” like shiba inu (SHIB).

Whether SHIB has a future could depend on whether it finds a use that leads to widespread adoption and activity across cryptocurrency markets. With new coins being launched regularly, a rival meme coin could emerge and capture investors’ attention.

Cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments, particularly “meme coins” like shiba inu (SHIB). Whether SHIB has a future could depend on whether it finds a use that leads to widespread adoption and activity across cryptocurrency markets. With new coins being launched regularly, a rival meme coin could emerge and capture investors’ attention.

Always conduct your own due diligence and remember that your decision to trade or invest should depend on your risk tolerance, expertise in the market, portfolio size and investment goals.



