Best Alternative Sales to Prime Day: No Prime Account Needed – Tech Advisor

Amazon Prime Day 2022 arrives on 12-13 July. Prime Day offers thousands of exclusive discounts site-wide. Of course, to pick up a Prime Day discount, you’ll need a Prime membership. The service costs £7.99/US$14.99 per month (or £79/$139 for the year).

You can check out all the early Prime Day sales in our round-up.

But, if you don’t want to commit to a subscription, or can’t stand the idea of making Jeff Bezos any richer, the good news is there are loads of other retailers participating in massive summer sales in both the UK and US.

In the John Lewis summer sale, you can deals on all kinds of electronics. Here are some discounts to check out:

Samsung

Or you can browse all the top offers on electronics.

Right now, if you head over to eBay, you can save 10% on selected products. Just use the code HEREIS10 to unlock the discount. The 10% sale is on until 9 June.

eBay

Argos is having a summer sale with a whole slew of deals on small appliances. Here are some of the best:

There’s plenty to browse in the Currys clearance sale.

Sony

Very’s sale runs until 7 July. The deals change but here are some of the products that caught our eye.

There’s been no announcement from Walmart yet, but we expect the retailer to have a competing sale at around the same time as Prime Day. Typically, the Walmart sale lasts a day longer than Amazon’s own.

Last year, Best Buy‘s Bigger Deal event started on 15 June and carried on until 22 June, coinciding the end of Prime Day and we would expect to see a similar overlap with the Amazon sale this year. You’ll find deals across all sorts of tech including TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, Apple devices and more.

Target has announced its Deal Days event. It kicks off on 11 July – a day before Prime Day. Target has not announced any specific deals yet, but we do know the prospective savings in several product areas:

Head to Target to see all of its offers.

Not all of the sales have been announced yet, so we’ll update this article as more are announced. We’re also keeping track of the best deals on Amazon and beyond in our dedicated deals hub. For deals on specific types of devices, see our best deals round ups:

