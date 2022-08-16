All the new movies and TV shows streaming in February – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane
February typically marks a moment in the movie season when studio strategies seem to split in half. While executives are simultaneously pumping up their awards season contenders ahead of they Oscars, they’re also dumping out the projects they expect to do poorly at the box office. Streaming companies like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max don’t seem to follow that same pattern, however, with February’s line-up of new releases offering a range of titles that feature not only the cream of the crop and the bottom of the barrel, but also everything in between.
Among the highlights for this month’s crop of new streaming options are “Free Guy,” a rare summer 2021 box office hit starring Ryan Reynolds which was filmed in Boston, and “Pam & Tommy,” a dramatic retelling of the lead-up and fallout of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape in the 1990s.
Here’s the complete line-up of new movies and TV shows now streaming on the five platforms in February 2022.
February 1
1984
A Better Life
The Accused
Airplane!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns (1992)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Black Swan
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
February 3
The Deep House
February 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo con Muchos Huevos
February 10
Gully
February 14
The Space Between
February 15
Cheer Squad Secrets (Lifetime)
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
Oscar Peterson: Black + White
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders (Lifetime)
February 17
A House on the Bayou
February 18
The King’s Man
The Feast
February 22
How It Ends
February 24
The Last Rite
February 25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
February 27
Three Identical Strangers
February 1
Your Attention Please, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef, season 18
February 2
Pam & Tommy, series premiere (Hulu Original)
February 3
Basketball and Other Things, season 1
February 5
Rick & Morty, season 5 (Turner Networks)
February 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship (National Geographic)
February 10
To Catch a Smuggler, season 3 premiere (National Geographic)
February 11
Dollface, season 2 (Hulu Original)
February 15
America’s Book of Secrets, season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition, season 1
American Pickers, season 15
Encounter, season 1 (Viki)
The Food That Built America, season 2
Forged in Fire, seasons 6 and 8
Hoarders, seasons 1, 2, and 12
Little Women: LA, season 1
Married at First Sight, season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, season 2
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, season 1
Mountain Men, season 10
Mr. Queen, season 1 (Viki)
Pawn Stars, season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, season 2
Storage Wars, season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner, season 2B
February 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia, season 6 (Hulu Original)
February 19
Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works], season 1 (dubbed) (Aniplex)
Gurren Lagann, season 1 (dubbed) (Aniplex)
February 22
American Song Contest, series premiere (NBC)
February 24
Snowfall, season 5 premiere (FX)
February 25
Law & Order, season 21 premiere (NBC)
February 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank — Netflix Film
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
February 2
The Tinder Swindler — Netflix Documentary
February 4
Looop Lapeta — Netflix Film
Through My Window — Netflix Film
February 9
The Privilege — Netflix Film
February 10
Into the Wind — Netflix Film
St. Vincent
February 11
Anne+: The Film — Netflix Film
Love Tactics — Netflix Film
Bigbug — Netflix Film
Love and Leashes — Netflix Film
Tall Girl 2 — Netflix Film
February 15
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
February 16
Blackhat
February 17
Erax — Netflix Film
Fistful of Vengeance — Netflix Film
Forgive Us Our Trespasses — Netflix Film
Heart Shot — Netflix Film
February 18
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — Netflix Film
Texas Chainsaw Massacre — Netflix Film
February 20
Don’t Kill Me — Netflix Film
February 21
Halloween (2007)
February 23
UFO — Netflix Film
February 25
Restless — Netflix Film
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — Netflix Film
February 28
My Wonderful Life — Netflix Film
February 1
Gabby’s Dollhouse, season 4 — Netflix Family
Raising Dion, season 2 — Netflix Series
February 2
Dark Desire, season 2 — Netflix Series
MeatEater, season 2, part 2 — Netflix Documentary
February 3
Finding Ola — Netflix Series
Kid Cosmic, season 3 — Netflix Family
Murderville — Netflix Series
February 4
Sweet Magnolias, season 2 — Netflix Series
February 8
Child of Kamiari Month — Netflix Anime
Love Is Blind Japan — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — Netflix Comedy
February 9
Catching Killers, season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Disenchantment, part 4 — Netflix Series
Ideias à Venda — Netflix Series
Only Jokes Allowed — Netflix Comedy
February 10
Until Life Do Us Part — Netflix Series
February 11
Inventing Anna – Netflix Series
Love Is Blind, season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
Toy Boy, season 2 — Netflix Series
February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — Netflix Series
Fishbowl Wives — Netflix Series
February 15
Ridley Jones, season 3 — Netflix Family
February 16
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Secrets of Summer — Netflix Family
Swap Shop, season 2 — Netflix Series
February 17
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — Netflix Comedy
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — Netflix Series
February 18
The Cuphead Show! — Netflix Family
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — Netflix Documentary
Space Force, season 2 — Netflix Series
February 22
Cat Burglar — Netflix Series
Race: Bubba Wallace — Netflix Documentary
February 24
Karma’s World Music Videos — Netflix Family
February 25
Back to 15 — Netflix Series
Merlí. Sapere Aude — Netflix Series
Vikings: Valhalla — Netflix Series
February 28
Two Sentence Horror Stories, season 3
February 1
3:10 to Yuma (HBO)
12 Years a Slave (HBO)
21 & Over (HBO)
A Bridge Too Far (HBO)
After the Sunset (HBO)
Airheads (HBO)
Alex & Emma (HBO)
Amistad
An American Haunting (HBO)
Army of One (HBO)
Bad Milo! (HBO)
Black Dynamite
The Book Thief (HBO)
Broken English (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2 (HBO)
Calvario (HBO)
Casa de Mi Padre (HBO)
Chinatown (HBO)
Chuck
The Dark Half (HBO)
Defending Your Life (HBO)
Donnie Darko (HBO)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost (HBO)
The Falcon and the Snowman (HBO)
Fame
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (HBO)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (HBO)
From Paris With Love (HBO)
Good Deeds (HBO)
The Hunter (HBO)
Hyde Park on Hudson (HBO)
Kick-Ass 2 (HBO)
La Foquita (HBO)
The Life Before Her Eyes (HBO)
The Loft (HBO)
Love & Mercy (HBO)
Master of Disguise (HBO)
The Mighty Quinn (HBO)
Monsters (HBO)
My Blue Heaven (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj (HBO)
Network
Night Owls (HBO)
Nightmare Alley (HBO)
No End in Sight (HBO)
Ondine (HBO)
The Ones Below (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw (HBO)
Rabbit Hole (HBO)
Rango (HBO)
Red 2 (HBO)
Return To Me (HBO)
Riddick (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
Rob Roy (HBO)
Rules of Engagement (HBO)
Runaway Train (HBO)
Santa’s Slay (HBO)
School Ties (HBO)
The Searchers
The Secret Garden (HBO)
Shake!: Otis at Monterey
Shrink (HBO)
Splinter (HBO)
Sugar (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (HBO)
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, documentary premiere (HBO)
This Is Where I Leave You (HBO)
Uncommon Valor (HBO)
Unlocked (HBO)
The Untouchables (HBO)
West Side Story (1961) (HBO)
Yun (HBO)
February 3
Cracked (HBO)
Cry Macho (HBO)
Mass Ave (HBO)
Pure (HBO)
The Snakes (HBO)
When the Sun Sets (HBO)
February 4
Double Cross
Sin Senas Particulares
February 10
Just Call Out My Name, Max Original documentary
Kimi (Made for Max Film)
February 11
Antlers (HBO)
February 15
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, documentary premiere (HBO)
February 16
The Many Saints of Newark (HBO)
February 18
La Foquita el 10 de La Calle
February 23
Free Guy (HBO)
February 24
Bilardo, Max Original documentary premiere
February 25
The French Dispatch (HBO)
February 2
Tacoma FD, season 3
February 3
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original season 1 premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Orignal
Raised by Wolves, Max Original season 2 premiere
February 4
Rhodes to the Top
February 5
Rick and Morty, season 5
Shaq Life, seasons 1–2
February 6
Big Trick Energy
February 7
Backyard Bar Wars
February 9
Smiling Friends, season 2
February 10
About Last Night, Max Original season 1 premiere
Adventure of the Ring, Max Original season 1 premiere
The Girl Before, Max Original season 1 premiere
ODO, Max Original season 2 premiere
February 11
Apple & Onion, season 2C
February 13
The Bachelor Winter Games
February 16
Craig of the Creek, season 4A
Dream Raider, Max Original season 1 premiere
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original season 2 premiere
February 18
Top Gear, season 30
February 20
Last Week Tonight, season 9 premiere (HBO)
February 22
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 23
Robot Chicken, season 11A
February 24
Bing, season 1
February 1
(500) Days of Summer
A Fistful of Dollars
The A-Team
All About Steve
Alpha Dog
America’s Sweethearts
Borat
Bride Wars
Die Hard
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
The Fly
Forrest Gump
Gone in Sixty Seconds
The Good, the Bad And the Ugly
Half Baked
Hollywood Shuffle
How High
Humpday
I Heart Huckabees
The Impossible
Just Between Friends
Killers
King Arthur
Life Partners
Lincoln
Little Miss Sunshine
Live Free or Die Hard
Love & Other Drugs
Overboard
Platoon
Posse
Reign of Fire
Robocop
The Rock
Ski Patrol
Step Up
Turistas
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Untamed Heart
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Walk the Line
What Happens in Vegas
You Again
February 2
Freakonomics
February 4
Book of Love — Amazon Original Movie
February 11
I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie
Homestay
February 18
Lov3 — Amazon Original Movie
February 25
The Protégé
February 1
Bad Girls Club, seasons 15–16
Key & Peele, seasons 1–2
Khloe & Lamar, seasons 1–2
Nathan for You, seasons 1–2
Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, seasons 1–3
Southern Charm: New Orleans, season 2
Workaholics, seasons 1–7
February 4
Phat Tuesday, season 1 — Amazon Original Series
Reacher, season 1 — Amazon Original Series
February 11
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer — Amazon Original Series
February 18
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada — Amazon Original Series
The Legend of Vox Machina — Amazon Original Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Amazon Original Series
February 25
The Protégé
February 2
“The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress”
February 4
“Never Been Kissed”
“Torn”
“Real Black Panther”
“Snow Dogs”
February 23
“Free Guy”
February 2
“The Chicken Squad” (Season 1)
“The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6”
February 9
“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” (Season 1)
“The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 7” (Season Finale)
“Assembled – The Making of ‘Hawkeye’”
February 11
“Russia’s Wild Tiger”
February 16
“Lost Treasures of Egypt” (Season 3)
“Assembled – The Making of ‘Eternals’”
February 18
“The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse”
February 23
“Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa” (Season 3)
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block”)
February 25
“Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!”
“Way of the Cheetah”
