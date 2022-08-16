All the new movies and TV shows streaming in February – Boston.com

Ads

By Kevin Slane

February typically marks a moment in the movie season when studio strategies seem to split in half. While executives are simultaneously pumping up their awards season contenders ahead of they Oscars, they’re also dumping out the projects they expect to do poorly at the box office. Streaming companies like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max don’t seem to follow that same pattern, however, with February’s line-up of new releases offering a range of titles that feature not only the cream of the crop and the bottom of the barrel, but also everything in between.

Among the highlights for this month’s crop of new streaming options are “Free Guy,” a rare summer 2021 box office hit starring Ryan Reynolds which was filmed in Boston, and “Pam & Tommy,” a dramatic retelling of the lead-up and fallout of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape in the 1990s.

Here’s the complete line-up of new movies and TV shows now streaming on the five platforms in February 2022.

February 1

1984

A Better Life

The Accused

Airplane!

Ali

Almost Famous

The Ambassador

Apartment Troubles

Arctic

Arthur Christmas

The Bank Job

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Beautiful Creatures

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Black Swan

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Broken Arrow

The Bronze

Casualties of War

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Domestic Disturbance

The Doors

El Dorado

Fight Club

First Daughter

The Flintstones

The French Connection

The Glass Castle

Glory

Hamburger Hill

He Got Game

Hitch

House of the Dead

Hustle and Heat

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The January Man

Jingle All the Way

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Liar

Life or Something Like It

Lucky

Major League

Man on Fire

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Narc

Nightmare Alley

The One

Oscar

The Other Guys

Patriot Games

Planet 51

Real Genius

The Ring Two

The Ring Two (Unrated)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Safe

Seven Pounds

Small Soldiers

Snow Day

The Sons of Katie Elder

Step Up

The Stepfather

Stick It

Striking Distance

Summer Rental

Swing Vote

Terms of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Turbulence

Universal Soldier: The Return

Water for Elephants

Whiplash

White Men Can’t Jump

You Again

February 3

The Deep House

February 4

Beans

The Beta Test

Un Gallo con Muchos Huevos

February 10

Gully

February 14

The Space Between

February 15

Cheer Squad Secrets (Lifetime)

District B13

Fireheart

Hammer of the Gods

Oscar Peterson: Black + White

The Shape of Water

Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders (Lifetime)

February 17

A House on the Bayou

February 18

The King’s Man

The Feast

February 22

How It Ends

February 24

The Last Rite

February 25

No Exit (Hulu Original)

February 27

Three Identical Strangers

February 1

Your Attention Please, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef, season 18

February 2

Pam & Tommy, series premiere (Hulu Original)

February 3

Basketball and Other Things, season 1

February 5

Rick & Morty, season 5 (Turner Networks)

February 8

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship (National Geographic)

February 10

To Catch a Smuggler, season 3 premiere (National Geographic)

February 11

Dollface, season 2 (Hulu Original)

February 15

America’s Book of Secrets, season 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition, season 1

American Pickers, season 15

Encounter, season 1 (Viki)

The Food That Built America, season 2

Forged in Fire, seasons 6 and 8

Hoarders, seasons 1, 2, and 12

Little Women: LA, season 1

Married at First Sight, season 12

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, season 2

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, season 1

Mountain Men, season 10

Mr. Queen, season 1 (Viki)

Pawn Stars, season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, season 2

Storage Wars, season 13

The UnXplained With William Shatner, season 2B

February 17

Trolls: TrollsTopia, season 6 (Hulu Original)

February 19

Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works], season 1 (dubbed) (Aniplex)

Gurren Lagann, season 1 (dubbed) (Aniplex)

February 22

American Song Contest, series premiere (NBC)

February 24

Snowfall, season 5 premiere (FX)

February 25

Law & Order, season 21 premiere (NBC)

February 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank — Netflix Film

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

February 2

The Tinder Swindler — Netflix Documentary

February 4

Looop Lapeta — Netflix Film

Through My Window — Netflix Film

February 9

The Privilege — Netflix Film

February 10

Into the Wind — Netflix Film

St. Vincent

February 11

Anne+: The Film — Netflix Film

Love Tactics — Netflix Film

Bigbug — Netflix Film

Love and Leashes — Netflix Film

Tall Girl 2 — Netflix Film

February 15

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

February 16

Blackhat

February 17

Erax — Netflix Film

Fistful of Vengeance — Netflix Film

Forgive Us Our Trespasses — Netflix Film

Heart Shot — Netflix Film

February 18

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — Netflix Film

Texas Chainsaw Massacre — Netflix Film

February 20

Don’t Kill Me — Netflix Film

February 21

Halloween (2007)

February 23

UFO — Netflix Film

February 25

Restless — Netflix Film

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — Netflix Film

February 28

My Wonderful Life — Netflix Film

February 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse, season 4 — Netflix Family

Raising Dion, season 2 — Netflix Series

February 2

Dark Desire, season 2 — Netflix Series

MeatEater, season 2, part 2 — Netflix Documentary

February 3

Finding Ola — Netflix Series

Kid Cosmic, season 3 — Netflix Family

Murderville — Netflix Series

February 4

Sweet Magnolias, season 2 — Netflix Series

February 8

Child of Kamiari Month — Netflix Anime

Love Is Blind Japan — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — Netflix Comedy

February 9

Catching Killers, season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Disenchantment, part 4 — Netflix Series

Ideias à Venda — Netflix Series

Only Jokes Allowed — Netflix Comedy

February 10

Until Life Do Us Part — Netflix Series

February 11

Inventing Anna – Netflix Series

Love Is Blind, season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Toy Boy, season 2 — Netflix Series

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — Netflix Series

Fishbowl Wives — Netflix Series

February 15

Ridley Jones, season 3 — Netflix Family

February 16

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer — Netflix Family

Swap Shop, season 2 — Netflix Series

February 17

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — Netflix Comedy

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — Netflix Series

February 18

The Cuphead Show! — Netflix Family

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — Netflix Documentary

Space Force, season 2 — Netflix Series

February 22

Cat Burglar — Netflix Series

Race: Bubba Wallace — Netflix Documentary

February 24

Karma’s World Music Videos — Netflix Family

February 25

Back to 15 — Netflix Series

Merlí. Sapere Aude — Netflix Series

Vikings: Valhalla — Netflix Series

February 28

Two Sentence Horror Stories, season 3

February 1

3:10 to Yuma (HBO)

12 Years a Slave (HBO)

21 & Over (HBO)

A Bridge Too Far (HBO)

After the Sunset (HBO)

Airheads (HBO)

Alex & Emma (HBO)

Amistad

An American Haunting (HBO)

Army of One (HBO)

Bad Milo! (HBO)

Black Dynamite

The Book Thief (HBO)

Broken English (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2 (HBO)

Calvario (HBO)

Casa de Mi Padre (HBO)

Chinatown (HBO)

Chuck

The Dark Half (HBO)

Defending Your Life (HBO)

Donnie Darko (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost (HBO)

The Falcon and the Snowman (HBO)

Fame

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (HBO)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (HBO)

From Paris With Love (HBO)

Good Deeds (HBO)

The Hunter (HBO)

Hyde Park on Hudson (HBO)

Kick-Ass 2 (HBO)

La Foquita (HBO)

The Life Before Her Eyes (HBO)

The Loft (HBO)

Love & Mercy (HBO)

Master of Disguise (HBO)

The Mighty Quinn (HBO)

Monsters (HBO)

My Blue Heaven (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj (HBO)

Network

Night Owls (HBO)

Nightmare Alley (HBO)

No End in Sight (HBO)

Ondine (HBO)

The Ones Below (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw (HBO)

Rabbit Hole (HBO)

Rango (HBO)

Red 2 (HBO)

Return To Me (HBO)

Riddick (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

Rob Roy (HBO)

Rules of Engagement (HBO)

Runaway Train (HBO)

Santa’s Slay (HBO)

School Ties (HBO)

The Searchers

The Secret Garden (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey

Shrink (HBO)

Splinter (HBO)

Sugar (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (HBO)

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, documentary premiere (HBO)

This Is Where I Leave You (HBO)

Uncommon Valor (HBO)

Unlocked (HBO)

The Untouchables (HBO)

West Side Story (1961) (HBO)

Yun (HBO)

February 3

Cracked (HBO)

Cry Macho (HBO)

Mass Ave (HBO)

Pure (HBO)

The Snakes (HBO)

When the Sun Sets (HBO)

February 4

Double Cross

Sin Senas Particulares

February 10

Just Call Out My Name, Max Original documentary

Kimi (Made for Max Film)

February 11

Antlers (HBO)

February 15

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, documentary premiere (HBO)

February 16

The Many Saints of Newark (HBO)

February 18

La Foquita el 10 de La Calle

February 23

Free Guy (HBO)

February 24

Bilardo, Max Original documentary premiere

February 25

The French Dispatch (HBO)

February 2

Tacoma FD, season 3

February 3

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original season 1 premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Orignal

Raised by Wolves, Max Original season 2 premiere

February 4

Rhodes to the Top

February 5

Rick and Morty, season 5

Shaq Life, seasons 1–2

February 6

Big Trick Energy

February 7

Backyard Bar Wars

February 9

Smiling Friends, season 2

February 10

About Last Night, Max Original season 1 premiere

Adventure of the Ring, Max Original season 1 premiere

The Girl Before, Max Original season 1 premiere

ODO, Max Original season 2 premiere

February 11

Apple & Onion, season 2C

February 13

The Bachelor Winter Games

February 16

Craig of the Creek, season 4A

Dream Raider, Max Original season 1 premiere

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original season 2 premiere

February 18

Top Gear, season 30

February 20

Last Week Tonight, season 9 premiere (HBO)

February 22

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

February 23

Robot Chicken, season 11A

February 24

Bing, season 1

February 1

(500) Days of Summer

A Fistful of Dollars

The A-Team

All About Steve

Alpha Dog

America’s Sweethearts

Borat

Bride Wars

Die Hard

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

The Fly

Forrest Gump

Gone in Sixty Seconds

The Good, the Bad And the Ugly

Half Baked

Hollywood Shuffle

How High

Humpday

I Heart Huckabees

The Impossible

Just Between Friends

Killers

King Arthur

Life Partners

Lincoln

Little Miss Sunshine

Live Free or Die Hard

Love & Other Drugs

Overboard

Platoon

Posse

Reign of Fire

Robocop

The Rock

Ski Patrol

Step Up

Turistas

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Untamed Heart

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Walk the Line

What Happens in Vegas

You Again

February 2

Freakonomics

February 4

Book of Love — Amazon Original Movie

February 11

I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie

Homestay

February 18

Lov3 — Amazon Original Movie

February 25

The Protégé

February 1

Bad Girls Club, seasons 15–16

Key & Peele, seasons 1–2

Khloe & Lamar, seasons 1–2

Nathan for You, seasons 1–2

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, seasons 1–3

Southern Charm: New Orleans, season 2

Workaholics, seasons 1–7

February 4

Phat Tuesday, season 1 — Amazon Original Series

Reacher, season 1 — Amazon Original Series

February 11

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer — Amazon Original Series

February 18

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada — Amazon Original Series

The Legend of Vox Machina — Amazon Original Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Amazon Original Series

February 25

The Protégé

February 2

“The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress”

February 4

“Never Been Kissed”

“Torn”

“Real Black Panther”

“Snow Dogs”

February 23

“Free Guy”

February 2

“The Chicken Squad” (Season 1)

“The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6”

February 9

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” (Season 1)

“The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 7” (Season Finale)

“Assembled – The Making of ‘Hawkeye’”

February 11

“Russia’s Wild Tiger”

February 16

“Lost Treasures of Egypt” (Season 3)

“Assembled – The Making of ‘Eternals’”

February 18

“The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse”

February 23

“Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa” (Season 3)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block”)

February 25

“Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!”

“Way of the Cheetah”

