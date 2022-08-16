Microsoft Surface 3 On Sale For Just $200 – GameSpot

Ads

For $200, this refurbished tablet offers a lot of power and versatility.

August 9, 2022

If you’ve been looking for a quality productivity tablet that won’t break the bank, consider checking out this refurbished Microsoft Surface, which is available for just $200. Windows 10 comes preinstalled, and you’ll get around 10 hours of battery life out of the unit before needing a recharge–along with some impressive internal specs.

Although the refurbished unit on sale is the 2015 model, it still packs most of the features you’ll find on the latest Microsoft Surface. It’s not as powerful as the new lineup, but you’ll still find a 10.8-inch FHD display, three-point kickstand, dual cameras, stereo speakers with Dolby, and 10-point multitouch for easy operation. Inside, the Surface contains 2GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an Intel Atom Z8700. That makes it more than capable of handling all your daily browsing needs, along with some light editing.

While it’s not a powerhouse like current-gen models, anyone who needs a reliable, versatile tablet will get a lot of mileage out of this refurbished unit. Your purchase also comes with an aftermarket 30-day warranty (to ensure everything is working as intended) and a charging cable–although it doesn’t include the Surface Keyboard or pen. Returns are also accepted up to 30 days after shipment.

Few laptops in the $200 range can match the power and utility of the Surface, so be sure to check out the deal while you can.

