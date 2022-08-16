Best phones under Rs 10,000 – 91mobiles Hindi News

Ads

Best phones under Rs 10,000 now come with a good build, excellent feature-set, long battery life, and acceptably powerful processors to meet your daily processing needs. These devices are perfect for those who need a secondary device to their primary driver or first-time smartphone buyers who want to experience what the smartphone world has to offer. If you’re seeking such a device, then the below list will definitely come in handy for you. The best smartphones on this list come from top brands such as Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Redmi, and more.

Redmi 10A is quite a popular smartphone among buyers, and for all the right reasons. Not only are you getting good hardware on this smartphone, but you’re also getting a beautiful Evol design with Textured black, which does look attractive. Redmi 10A sports a large 6.53 HD+ IPS display for immersive viewing along with a long-lasting 5,000mAh large battery with 10W fast charging support. It also gets 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by up to 512GB with the dedicated Micro SD slot. You also get dual SIM slots for increased flexibility. Under the hood, the smartphone runs a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor with up to 2.0GHz clock speed for smooth performance. In terms of optics, the device gets a 13MP main camera along with a 5MP selfie camera. Redmi has also included camera filters such as Pro mode, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, HDR Mode, Time Lapse, and more to suit your photography needs. Further, a capacitive fingerprint scanner is built into the camera island for an easy and intuitive phone unlocking experience. Lastly, you get 3GB of RAM for smooth multitasking, which you can further expand by up to 5GB by using the RAM Booster feature. Overall, if you’re seeking a good entry-level device, Redmi 6A is worth checking out.



Techno Spark 9 is probably one of the most feature-packed budget smartphones on the market currently. You get a beautifully designed device from Techno along with a smooth scrolling 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz high refresh rate panel for smooth animations and a powerful MediaTek Helio G37 Gaming processor at the core to handle daily tasks with ease. Further, it also gets a 180Hz touch sampling rate to further boost the scrolling responsiveness in apps. The phone runs on the HiOS 8.6 based on the latest Android 12 OS for a feature-rich software experience. There is a 5,000mAh battery to provide you long runtime. A 13MP main sensor along with an 8MP selfie camera are taking care of the optics for high-resolution photography. You also get features such as HDR mode, AR Photography, Photo Video mode, Smart scenes, Video Bokeh, and 1080p Time-lapse to further enhance your overall imaging experience. Techno Spark 9 also gets DTS-powered speakers to provide you with booming and immersive sound. Other notable features of the phone include SOLPLAY 2.0, Face unlock, and an excellent language translation tool for easy communication.

Infinix HOT 12 Play is another feature-packed device on our list. The device features a large 6.82-inch punch hole display with a 90Hz high refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for buttery smooth visuals and extended responsiveness. The display can further peak up to 480nits of brightness for great sunlight eligibility. Under the hood, the device runs on the powerful Unisoc T610 octa-core processor. The device also gets a large 6,000mAh battery, which can be charged through the USB Type-C port. The Infinix HOT 12 Play runs on the XOS 10 based on Android 11 for an intuitive software experience. You get 64GB of storage and 4GB RAM for smoother multitasking. Add to that, you can further increase the RAM by up to 7GB using the virtual RAM feature. The back of the device gets a 13MP dual camera with Quad-LED flash for natural photos. You also get a Slo-mo mode to capture detailed slow-motion videos. At the front, an 8MP in-display selfie camera gets your beautiful selfies. Lastly, you get a dedicated microSD slot to expand the storage by up to 256GB so you can store all of your favourite movies, music, games, and apps.

realme narzo 50i comes with a diagonal strip design in an 8.9mm thin build, which looks beautiful. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch large HD+ display in a 88 percent screen-to-body ratio for immersive visuals. You get a massive 5,000mAh battery for long battery backups. Add to that, the company has also included a Super Power Saving mode that extends the battery backup even more so you can still use the phone even when it has as little as five percent remaining battery. The phone runs on an octa-core processor for powerful performance. And paired with 4GB of RAM the device gives a smooth multitasking experience. An 8MP AI camera with a large f/2.0 aperture has you covered when you want to capture stunning nature scenery. Moreover, the company is including features such as Portrait Mode and AI beauty for improved selfies and photos. You also get 64GB of storage to store all your favourite photos and videos. And what’s more, the phone gives you the flexibility to use a microSD card to further increase the storage by up to 256GB. Realme claims the device is also rigorously tested to ensure its durability.

Moving on with our list of best smartphones under Rs 10,000 we have the Vivo Y15s. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 for smooth performance in daily tasks such as launching multiple apps or juggling between them. It gets 32GB storage and 3GB RAM as well. Vivo has included a 5,000mAh large battery along with 10W fast charging capabilities so you can quickly juice up the device. The device runs on the Funtouch OS 11.1 based on the Android 11 Go edition, which is a specialised version of Android tuned for fast performance. The phone ships with a 6.51-inch large HD+ IPS panel for good colour reproduction and wide viewing angles. Optics include an 8MP front camera and a 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the rear for versatile photography. You also get Scene modes such as Pano, Face Beauty, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, and Pro Mode. In terms of wireless connectivity, you get 4G support on both dual SIM cards. Further, the device gets 5GHz Wi-Fi support as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor makes unlocking the device an intuitive and fast experience. Lastly, the device gets all the basic sensors including Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, and Gyroscope sensor. If you’re a well-rounded budget device, the Vivo Y15s is one of the best choices available.

Motorola e32s is next on our list. Motorola e32s, like all Motorola smartphones, runs on stock Android and is definitely one of the best choices if you want a vanilla Android experience. The device sports slim dimensions and is stylish. Packed in an 8.49mm thin build Motorola e32s gets a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz high refresh rate for fluid animations. The device draws its power needs from the Mediatek Helio G37 processor for fast performance. It gets 32GB storage, which can be expanded up to a whopping 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot. Software-wise, the Motorola e32s runs on the latest Android 12 for a feature-rich and intuitive software experience. Motorola claims that it hasn’t bundled any ads and will provide you with a clean software experience; just like most of its devices. Optics are powered by a 16MP Triple rear camera, which clicks stunning high-resolution shots. At the front, it gets an 8MP selfie camera for video conferencing and beautiful selfies. There is a large 5,000mAh battery that ensures you get a day-long battery. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a face unlocking feature for a seamless authentication experience. The build also gets an IP52 water-repellent coating to protect from accidental water splashes.

Oppo A15s is another feature-packed device on this list. The smartphone boasts a sleek 3D curved design and gets a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a high pixel density and 16.7M colours for detailed and vibrant images. Under the hood, the device gets a Mediatek Helio P35 processor along with 4GB of RAM for fast multitasking and quick app launch times. There is also 64GB storage to store your files, apps, and games, which can be further expanded by up to 256GB via a microSD card. The rear camera island houses a 13MP AI triple sensor along with macro and depth lenses for a versatile photography experience. Add to that, it also gets an 8MP front camera for selfies, which also supports AI Face Unlock for secure authentication. You also get features like Portrait Bokeh and HDR for improved photography. Additionally, you also get a rear fingerprint sensor. The device draws its juice from a 4,230mAh battery for a long battery backup. The phone also gets a Dual SIM Dual Standby 4G feature to offer increased flexibility. Software-wise, the Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 for a feature-rich software experience.

Poco C3 is another popular device among consumers. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM for smooth multitasking performance. Further, POCO has included a HyperEngine Technology for a lag-free smooth gaming experience. It gets a 13MP triple camera setup at the back, which is coupled with a 2MP Portrait Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera and AI Scene detection to capture the perfect photos every time. Additionally, it gets a 5MP front camera for selfies. You get a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, which is further enhanced with a Better Battery 2.0 feature, which gets you up to 25 percent more battery lifecycles for extended device durability. You get 6.53-inch HD+ large display in a 20:9 aspect ratio for immersive visuals. Additionally, you get quality features such as TUV Rheinland certified Reading Mode, P2i splashproof, corrosion-proof ports, and a 380V surge protection charger. POCO has further optimised the UI for even more responsiveness and smooth animations. All this is to say that if you want a well-rounded budget device for daily use, the Poco C3 will get you a perfect experience.

The Oppo A16e sports one of the slimmest and most lightweight designs usually found in more expensive devices; measuring just 7.85mm in thickness and weighing around 175 grams. It ships with a big 6.52-inch screen with an All-Day Eye Care feature — which includes features such as Sunlight display, Moonlight display, and AI Smart Backlight — for a safe and convenient reading experience anytime. Under the hood, the Oppo A16e gets a Mediatek Helio P22 processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM for extra smoothness while multitasking. Further, you get a 4,230mAh battery for a day-long battery. The company also ships a Super Power Saving mode, which you can use to extend the battery when you don’t have access to a power outlet. There is also 32GB RAM for apps, games, and files. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 with a System Booster for a feature-rich and fast software experience. The handset is also IPX4 Splash Waterproof, so when photographing with Oppo A16e near the water bodies you don’t have to worry about the device getting damaged. Its 13MP main camera is equipped with features such as Natural Skin Retouching, Backlit HDR, and Night Filters for versatile photography. All this makes the Oppo A16e one of the best entry-level devices.

Tecno Pop 5 is one of the most affordable yet feature-packed devices on this list. The smartphone gets a big 6.52-inch HD+ display, which can peak up to an impressive 480nits of brightness for excellent sunlight legibility. This one also gets a large 5,000mAh battery for a long-lasting battery backup. Software-wise, it runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 GO for fast and responsive navigation. Additionally, the phone gets a 120Hz touch sampling rate for responsive scrolling in apps and across the system. An 8MP AI Dual rear camera is taking care of the optics along with a 5MP low-light front camera for beautiful selfies. Techno Pop 5 is also IPX2 splash resistant for extended durability. It gets support for 14 Indian languages for extended accessibility. Its Face Unlock with AI recognition makes unlocking the phone with intuitive and easy experience. Other nifty software features include Kids Mode, Anti-Theft Alarm, and Voice Changer. Lastly, Techno Pop 5 runs on Mediatek Helio A22 SoC that provides adequate performance for daily tasks. All this is to say, the Tecno Pop 5 is a perfect entry-level device that can act as your secondary device or can be a perfect choice for first-time smartphone buyers.

