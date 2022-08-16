Here's everything new coming to Disney+ in August 2022 – MarketWatch

Ads

August is a month full of big-name titles for Disney+, including the streaming debut of “Lightyear,” two new series from the Marvel universe, and a new season of a beloved kids’ show.

The animated “Toy Story” prequel “Lightyear” (Aug. 3) drops first, hitting Disney+ a month and a half after its theatrical release in mid-June. The Pixar movie disappointed at the box office, and Disney DIS, +2.21% execs are surely hoping it’ll be more of a hit for kids watching from home.

A week later comes Season 3 of the charming animated kids show “Bluey” (Aug. 10). Spoiler alert for adults: The animated Australian show about a family of dogs is ostensibly for kids, but it’s also a primer on how to be a great parent. On the same day, “I Am Groot” also drops, featuring a collection of five shorts starring Baby Groot from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

Aug. 18 sees the debut of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” a legal comedy starring Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) as a 30-something attorney who can transform into a massive, superpowered hulk just like her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Tim Roth and Jameela Jamil co-star as the villains. The trailer, released in May, was ridiculed for its shoddy CGI effects, but Disney has promised they’ll be cleaned up by the time the series streams.

UPDATE : On Aug. 3, “She-Hulk’s” release date was moved from the 17th to the 18th

UPDATE: Disney+ had been scheduled to debut the “Rogue One” prequel series “Andor,” starring Diego Luna as a Rebel spy fighting the evil Galactic Empire, on Aug. 31, but that’s been pushed back to Sept. 21, when three episodes will premiere.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming in August, as of Aug. 4 (release dates are subject to change):

Aug. 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

Aug. 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

Aug. 10

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot

The Orville (all 3 seasons)

Aug. 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

Aug. 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

Aug. 18

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Aug. 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Aug. 24

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

Aug. 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Aug. 31

America’s National Parks (S1)

Europe From Above (S2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

