How much will you get? Inflation relief checks coming soon – KTLA Los Angeles

For all the Californians paying out the nose for housing, gas, food and more, a small bit of relief is on the way.

Legislators announced a round of “inflation relief” payments – also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund – would go out to more than 20 million state residents later this year. Payments will range from $200 to $1,050. The size of your check depends on your income, filing status and number of dependents.

To see how much you can expect in your inflation relief check, find your filing status below: individual, joint, head of household, or surviving spouse.

Then, check the table to find the row with your income and the column relevant to your filing status regarding dependents. Tax filers with dependents qualify for a larger payment.

Individuals making more than $250,000 and joint filers or heads of households making more than $500,000 do not qualify for a tax refund.

Payments will be sent out via direct deposit and debit cards.

While the relief is coming soon, it may not be soon enough for some. Payments are set to go out starting in October, the Franchise Tax Board said. In the meantime, you can check if you qualify by reading all the requirements.

