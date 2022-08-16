Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra FREE offer ends TOMORROW: Time running out to save £1,249 – Express

Ads



Samsung fans don’t have much time left to get a Galaxy S22 Ultra for free. This brilliant Android phone, which Express.co.uk awarded five out of five in our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, comes with a huge 6.8inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate, a built-in S Pen for the first time as well as four years worth of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best phones of 2022, and right now you can get it for free when you purchase select Samsung TVs.

Samsung is giving away free Galaxy S22 Ultra phones with a range of 8K TVs. If that wasn’t enough, eligible TVs also have hundreds of pounds off – while you can also pay off the cost of your TV with zero percent APR monthly payments. If you like the sound of this deal make sure you claim it before the offer ends on August 16

Free Galaxy S22 Ultra worth £1,249 | £400 Off Usual Price Of TV | Zero Per Cent APR Payments | Trade In Old TV And Save £500

This offer will help you save £1,249 and if you want to take advantage of it you need to act fast as the deal ends after Tuesday August 16.

If you purchase an eligible Samsung TV you have to put in your claim for a free Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra between 30 and 60 days from the date of your purchase on this website.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available for free with purchases of Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs released this year.

The cheapest Samsung TV which has a free Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra bundled in with it is the 55inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV.

This TV costs £2,199 – and while this may be more than you’d like to spend on a new telly the fact you’ll get a free phone worth £1,249 bundled in with it can help justify the cost.

This deal is ideal if you’ve been thinking of upgrading your phone and TV for a while as you can kill two birds with one stone.

Alternatively, if you just want a new Samsung TV at a great price you can take advantage of this deal and sell the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra you get for free.

If you do purchase this TV you’ll also help future proof your set-up, as you’ll be way ahead of when 8K becomes the standard.

Plus, if you game regularly this telly is the ideal partner for a PS5 or Xbox Series X, which are capable of supporting 8K.



Samsung is giving away free Galaxy S22 Ultra phones with a range of 8K TVs. If that wasn’t enough, eligible TVs also have hundreds of pounds off – while you can also pay off the cost of your TV with zero percent APR monthly payments. If you like the sound of this deal make sure you claim it before the offer ends on August 16

Free Galaxy S22 Ultra worth £1,249 | £400 Off Usual Price Of TV | Zero Per Cent APR Payments | Trade In Old TV And Save £500

Samsung also runs a number of other promotions on its website which helps make this 8K TV more affordable.

If you trade in your old TV you’ll be able to get up to £500 off the price of this Samsung 8K TV, which makes it an even better deal.

Also, if you order this Samsung TV from the South Korean tech giant’s official store you’ll be able to spread the cost of your TV across more bitesize monthly, interest-free payments.

You’ll be able to spread the cost of your Samsung TV across up to 36 monthly payments which cost £61.09 a month.

In other Samsung news, the Galaxy makers recently revealed tonnes of exciting new products during its latest Unpacked event.

For a limited time, Samsung has supercharged trade-in values up to £580 when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Your old phone doesn’t even have to be in working order to qualify! Better still, Samsung will bundle 12 months of Samsung Care+ cover (worth up to £109) and 12 months of Disney+ (worth £79.90) to watch on your new folding phone! Samsung will also include a Galaxy Pack for free, which includes a FREE protective case and S Pen stylus. Order from Samsung to get the exclusive Burgundy colour

At the high-profile Samsung event last week the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 were unveiled, along with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5.

This quartet of devices are launching on August 26 and if you want to pre-order any of these gadgets Samsung are running some great incentives.

If you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 you’ll be able to get up to £580 for your old smartphone when you trade it in, a year’s worth of Samsung Care+ (worth over £100) and 12 months access to Disney+.

Samsung launched a number of incredible deals to celebrate the launch of its Galaxy Z Flip 4. For starters, Samsung is offering a guaranteed minimum trade-in value of £250 on your old phone (even if it’s broken!) when you exchange it while buying a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 4. Not only that, but you’ll also get 12-months FREE access to Disney+ (worth £79.90) and Samsung Care+ (worth £99) for cost-free repairs

Also, Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-orders come with a Galaxy Pack for free which includes a free protective case and S Pen stylus.

For those wanting the Galaxy Z Flip 4 you’ll get up to £250 back when you trade-in your old phone, 12 months free access to Disney+ and a year’s access to Samsung Care+ (which offers cost-free repairs) for added peace of mind.

Like with Samsung TVs, if you purchase the Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 from the official Samsung website you’ll be able to pay off your device with monthly payments, which can help make paying for it more manageable.

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

source