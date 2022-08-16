Why are Terra (Luna), Terra Classic (LUNC) witnessing increased volatility? – Kalkine Media

Ads

Why are Terra (Luna), Terra Classic (LUNC) witnessing increased volatility?

Manu Shankar is a senior journalist and editor with over 15 years of experience across leading media houses. At Kalkine, he writes on cryptocurrencies and equity markets. He’s passionate about sports and music….

Basudha Das is a business journalist and a climate change and environmental enthusiast with a focus on economy, financial markets, and green measures taken globally. Before joining Kalkine, Basudha worked with top Indian business magazines, newspaper…

Highlights

Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon may have had a troubled 24 hours with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejecting his application on the dispute of a subpoena by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but he had something to cherish about. Terra tokens are witnessing a good run on the market on 10 June despite the development.

In the last 24 hours, Terra (LUNA) and Terra Classic (LUNC) have witnessed gains of over 2% and 10.6%, respectively, according to CoinGecko. This is particularly critical for the Terra ecosystem, which has been on a losing trend for the past week. In fact, LUNA and LUNC tokens shed over 50% in the past week or so as the conversations around the Terra ecosystem collapse hogged the limelight.

On 10 June, LUNA was trading at US$2.97 with a trading volume of US$59,87,61,905. LUNC was trading at US$0.000074 at 10:15 AM (GMT+1) with a trading volume of US$44,18,28,311, according to CoinMarketCap.

Terra’s rise and fall is crucial at this stage as many market participants seem to be backing the protocol in the hope that it could pull itself back into a profitable position in the coming weeks.

Reason behind the rally

The rally seems to be on the back of the news of the Terra Classic token burn proposal. Experts and investors are hoping that this would be significant to pump up the prices. The governance voted on Terra’s proposal to burn close to 1.388 billion UST stablecoins, reducing the UST’s supply by roughly 11% of its total supply.

Both the developments have generated curiosity around the token in the past 24 hours. With the Do Kwon’s and token burn announcement, many believe that the price of the token may rise in the coming days. There the token has been volatile more than ever in the last few days. If one were to look at the chart, it would suggest that the Bollinger bands are considerably more comprehensive, offering heightened volatility.

The losses in the 45 days are still significant enough considering that investors seem to be caught in the sell-off phase, bringing the volume down for the token. Hence, the green bars may have to wait for some more time before they can rise above.



Image credit: Trading view

The MACD shows a similar perspective with the blue line trying to inch its way up the signal line. As the market is still gripped by bearish trends, the market participants will have to wait. The RSI on 10 June stood at 22.03 at 10:15 AM (GMT+1), still in the oversold position, which is why not many buyers are moving into the market.

High increase in Terra Classic

All is not doom for the Terra protocol. In fact, ever since the LUNA 2.0 launch, it has garnered significant attention within the crypto community. According to CoinMarketCap, the number of holders of the Terra Classic increased to 10,289 as of 10 June from 9,958 on 1 June.

Even though this is a minor increase, the recent string of events has affected both the Terra tokens. It will be interesting to see how the tokens perform in the coming days. That would tempt many investors, but one should remember crypto markets can be fickle, and their prices can change at any given time.

Risk Disclosure: Trading in cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and may be affected by external factors such as financial, regulatory, or political events. The laws that apply to crypto products (and how a particular crypto product is regulated) may change. Before deciding to trade in financial instruments or cryptocurrencies you should be fully informed of the risks and costs associated with trading in the financial markets, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and seek professional advice where needed. Kalkine Media cannot and does not represent or guarantee that any of the information/data available here is accurate, reliable, current, complete, or appropriate for your needs. Kalkine Media will not accept liability for any loss or damage as a result of your trading or your reliance on the information shared on this website.

Copyright © 2022 Kalkine Media Ltd. All Rights reserved.

