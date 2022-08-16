Apple Fall Preview: iPhone 14 & 14 Pro, Apple Watch Pro and More – Gear Patrol

Ads

Fall is fast approaching, and that means new Apple products are just around the corner.

Summer is quickly winding down, and that means Apple‘s next big event (or events plural) is just around the corner. This fall, it’s expected that Apple is going to be announcing more products than it ever has in the past. It’s also expected that, like previous years, it’s going to split these announcements over two different events. The earlier event will focus on the new iPhone(s) and Apple Watch(es), while the second event will most likely focus on new iPad(s) and Macs.

There are a lot of rumors floating around regarding what products Apple is going to announce. If we had to guess, here’s what you should/could expect.

Likelihood: High

Apple is expected to announce the follow-up to last year’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, only it’s likely to do away with the “mini” and give people a big-screen version that will likely be called the iPhone 14 Max; it will be a similar size to the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The design of the iPhone 14 isn’t expected to be drastically different from the 6.1-inch iPhone 13, but you can expect an improved camera and processor, as well as potentially a 120Hz screen (which had previously been reserved for the “Pro” models).

Likelihood: High

Like previous years, Apple is expected to announce two higher-end iPhones: the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These “Pro” models for the iPhone 14 are expected to look very similar to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but Apple is expected to introduce two big changes to the display.

First, Apple is expected to get rid of the notch in favor of a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera (similar to Samsung’s latest flagships) to add more screen real estate. And second, Apple is going to introduce an “always-on” display, which will show you more information even when your iPhone isn’t unlocked or woken up.

Likelihood: High

Apple already gave us a glimpse at watchOS 9, the next big software update coming to the Apple Watch, so you have a good idea of what the next Apple Watch(es) will be able to do.

As for the next flagship Apple Watch, the Series 8, it’s not expected to look much different than the current Series 7. You can expect an improved display and processor, as well as potentially a new body temperature sensor.

The biggest changes, however, are expected to happen to the other Apple Watch models: the new Apple Watch SE and all-new Apple Watch Pro.

Likelihood: High

After not announcing a new SE model in 2021, Apple is expected to finally give us a second-generation version this year. The next-gen SE is expected to adopt the larger display and more-curved design of the Series 7. And, to keep the price down, Apple will likely omit some fancy features like the always-on display and some higher-end (like the electrical heart and a blood oxygen) sensors.

Likelihood: High

For the first time, Apple is expected to announce an Apple Watch model that’s even higher-end than its “Series X” line. The all-new Apple Watch Pro is expected to be a more rugged and sport-focused smartwatch for hikers and serious athletes. It’s expected to be larger than the current biggest Apple Watch (which is a 45mm model). And, maybe most importantly, it’s expected to have the longest-lasting battery life of any Apple Watch to date.

Likelihood: Medium

This past June, Apple introduced the M2 and M2 Max chipsets as well as the first devices to feature it: the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro (13″). It’s no doubt that Apple will introduce these new powerful chipsets to its other MacBook Pros, including the 14″ and 16″ models that it announced last year, but we’re not sure if that’ll happen this fall or sometime in early 2023.

Likelihood: Medium-high

Apple is expected to announce new and improved versions of its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. In addition to giving them updated chipsets — likely M2 or M1 Pro (or M1 Max) — Apple could introduce a new glass back that would enable them to support wireless charging, which would be a first for any iPad.

Likelihood: Medium-low

There actually has been a lot of rumblings about a 10th-generation iPad, surprisingly, but Apple typically gives a new entry-level iPad every year — so we expect a new one nonetheless. If we were to guess, this new entry-level iPad might get a new processor, a slightly bigger display (compared to the current 10.2-inch iPad), and (maybe just maybe), this might even be the year that Apple drops Lightning for USB-C.

Likelihood: Medium

Apple hasn’t announced a new Mac mini since it introduced an M1-version almost two years ago. This fall, it’s expected that an M2-version is in the cards, but Apple could also give it a redesign to make it even smaller. This would be a pretty big deal because it hasn’t seen a redesign in several years. And it’s already the smallest Mac you can buy.

Likelihood: Medium-low

Apple discontinued the original HomePod in March 2021, opting to shift its focus on the $99 HomePod mini, instead. But since then Apple has introduced lossless streaming to Apple Music and there have been heavy reports suggesting that Apple is getting ready to bring back its larger smart speaker.

This “HomePod 2” would look similar to the original HomePod, but it would support lossless streaming and it could even have analog hookups (for connecting to a turntable or TV).

Likelihood: Medium-low

Apple is working on the next-generation versions of the AirPods Pro that it originally released in late 2019. These upcoming earbuds are rumored to be redesigned without stems — which would be a first for Apple — and they could support higher-end audio; according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), Apple has found a way to get these wireless earbuds to support Apple’s lossless codec (ALAC). And that is exciting.



