40 Chill Instagram Captions For When The Stress Is Too Real – Elite Daily

Ads

No bad vibes allowed.

Chilling out is easier said than done. You’d love to spend an entire weekend at the spa getting a massage or a mud mask. But, you just can’t get away from commitments, like school and work assignments. On any given afternoon, you could be found doing research on your computer or answering emails on your phone in an attempt to check things off your to-do list. The stress can be so real, and the last thing on your mind is your Instagram page once you do have a second of free time. That’s where these chill Instagram captions can come in to play. They allow you to hang out with no stress, quickly tap the “share” button once you’ve picked your favorite photo, and then relax with a pomegranate facial.

Before you use these chill captions, though, you need to take a second to relax and calm down. Unplug and channel some inner peace. Lower your shoulders, close your eyes, and loosen your jaw. Release any tension from the week. Do yourself a favor in this moment, and don’t check your phone. In fact, it’s best to just put it on ‘do not disturb’ mode. Maybe you’ll go on a peaceful walk around the neighborhood, or read a self-help book for a few hours. Soon enough, you’ll be back on track — running at a normal speed and remembering to put your priorities into place.

Believe it or not, life is only going to get busier, and it’s up to you to find time to recharge. Put a self-care weekend in the books, complete with a DIY manicure and a soothing bath. Social media can be the least of your worries, and surely something to not stress about, because these chill Instagram captions will help you channel some calm vibes on your feed.

Be the first to know what’s trending, straight from Elite Daily

This article was originally published on 08.24.18

source