20000% in One Minute on Play to Earn Game Tothesmart – Press release Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

PRESS RELEASE. The crypto enthusiast has got 10,032 BUSD into their wallet by buying virtual miners in the Play To Earn game Tothesmart for only 50 BUSD.

Real lotteries on the blockchain are gaining popularity around the world. The project Tothesmart has implemented an exciting mechanism, «TimePool», by implementing in the economy Play To Earn!

According to the terms of the game, 1% of the purchases of virtual miners and sales of generated tokens are transferred to a separate smart contract, «Time Pool» taking the entire bank out of this smart contract will be able to the one who bought the miners last and within 60 minutes after that did not happen any purchase.

Thus, the first lucky winner has already received 10 032 BUSD, after which the balance of TimePool is again growing and waiting for new winners.

Play To Earn Tothesmart is growing successfully worldwide, and new players are joining daily. In the first 20 days, the turnover of purchases and sales in the game has already exceeded $1.5 million.

Anyone can join the game and get free Miners on 10 BUSD.

It is necessary to have Metamask, TrustWallet or any other Web 3.0 wallet. And also connect to the Binance Smart Chain network.

Then it can be gone to the site, and click Get Free Miners.

Having got free miners, it can be learnt how the game works, but to sell the obtained tokens will need to buy miners for at least 50 BUSD.

Tothesmart also has an Ambassador program that anyone can join. The project rewards its community for developing the brand and attracting new players.

It can be found out more and explore the economics of the game in the White paper section of the project’s website.

Tothesmart is a fully decentralized system built on Web 3.0, which means that security is guaranteed by a smart contract that has been independently audited.

There is an opportunity to join the international community right now:

Website https://tothesmart.com

Audit https://hazecrypto.net/audit/tothesmart

Telegram channel https://t.me/tothesmartofficial

Community chat https://t.me/tothesmartofficialchat

Twitter https://twitter.com/tothesmart







This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

