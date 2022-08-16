This new Anker portable battery can fast charge any MacBook Pro – KnowTechie

Ads

The PowerCore 24K from Anker will set you back $149.

Anker has a new GaN charger and power bank to add to its existing range of speedy charging equipment. The Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) has 24,000 mAh of charge and bi-directional fast charging at 140W.

Big numbers are always impressive, but what does that actually mean in real-world terms? Well, it means you can fast-charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

That’s great, and something that not many other chargers or power banks can do.

Both USB-C ports support the PD 3.1 specification. That means 140W from either of the two. The other GaN chargers in Anker’s range are limited to 100W per port.

Anker also added a USB-A port that can handle 18 watts of fast charging.

GaN is the new hotness in charging technology. It’s more energy efficient, smaller, has better output power, and has more smart features for management.

To help you manage all that power, Anker put a handy digital display on the PowerCore 24K. It shows the remaining battery charge, time to recharge (if plugged in), and the wattage that any ports outputting.

You’ll want to keep the screen off when not using it, though, as Anker says it draws 0.36W of power.

The $149.99 Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) is available straight from Anker, Amazon, Newegg, or anywhere else Anker products are sold.

You’ll need to order a USB-C cable that can handle 140W of power and supports USB PD 3.1, as you don’t get any cables in the box.

