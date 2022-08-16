How to Remove iOS 15 Beta Profile From iPhone Before Installing Official Build – Wccftech

Ads

If you are running the beta build of iOS 15 on your iPhone, it would be vital for you to remove the profile before you proceed to install the official build. Apple has just released iOS 15 for all compatible iPhones with a boatload of new features and under the hood improvements. If you are not familiar, we will let you know how you can remove the iOS 15 beta profile from your iPhone in order to install the official build.

Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 15 in June to developers and public beta testers. Now, the company is finally releasing it for the general public. If you are not a developer, you can install iOS 15 on your iPhone without any problem. However, if you are running the developer beta profile on your iPhone, you should remove it before you install the official iOS 15 build. This is how you can do it.

1. The first thing that you have to do is launch the Settings app.

2. Tap on General.

3. Select Profile and Device Management.

4. Now tap on the iOS 15 Beta Profile.

5. Tap on Remove Profile.

This is all there is to it, folks. This will remove the beta profile certificate from your iPhone. You might be asked to enter your password. Once you do that, restart your iPhone and then head over to Settings > General > Software Update to download the latest iOS 15 from Apple.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.

