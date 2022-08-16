Here's What to Shop on Amazon Prime Day, According to Fashion Insiders – ELLE

Ads

Including Tinx and K. Stew’s stylist?!

Not to toot our own horn, but the ELLE team is a pretty fashionable one. We’ve got style and taste in spades—or at least I think we do. The fact that you, dear reader, trust us to dole out sartorial advice and recommendations is not lost on us (and we are so very grateful).

That said, even experts have to learn from someone, and we are no exception to the rule. As the clock ticks down on one of the biggest shopping events of the year (you know, Amazon Prime Day, which ends today), we decided to tap some of the fashionistas we look up to and find out what they recommend scoring during the epic sale. Below, meet your new personal shoppers and see their top selections for what you should be adding to your cart right now.



A post shared by Tinx (@tinx)

Digital creator, advice expert and podcast host

“I love how simple this little black dress is without being boring. The tie in the front makes it interesting, and you could truly wear it 1 million different ways. It’s the perfect thing to throw in your suitcase for a summer trip. I would wear it with platform sandals for a ’90s look.”

“These are so flattering on the face. Perfect for rounding out an outfit and shielding your eyes from the haters—I mean, the summer sun, obviously.”

“I strongly believe this would be flattering on everybody type. It’s also one of those dresses that makes you feel pulled together on days when your life is falling apart, not to be dramatic or anything.”

“I love polka dots. Call it the Kate Middleton effect, but I’m obsessed! Playful and fun while still being elegant. I imagine wearing this while sipping a glass of Sancerre watching polo.”

A post shared by Tara Swennen (@taraswennen)

Affirm partner and celebrity stylist to Kristen Stewart

“This funky one-shoulder knit is the perfect top for upcoming summer nights. The machine-washable, stretch jersey makes it comfortable and wearable while keeping you cool with its open shoulders.”

“This cropped jean is the ideal casual and cool pant for summer. It has the perfect amount of fading and distressing—not too much or too little. It can be worn day to night simply with an easy shoe swap and a layered jacket!”

“This bikini/cutout one-piece is guaranteed to make a splash with strategically placed cutouts that cover and reveal in all the right places. It also pairs well with linen pants or a fun wrap skirt for fuller coverage.”

“A classic white romper is chic and playful. It pairs well with all sorts of colors and patterns. Plus, you can dress it up in unique ways.”

“As an animal activist, I love finding cruelty-free footwear. This 100 percent textile sneaker is made with a cotton mesh upper and a rubber sole with terry cloth lining. It embodies California beach culture while keeping you cool and comfortable!”

A post shared by Monti (@thefull_monti)

Founder of Riot Swim

“Fashion-forward sunnies are a must-have all year round. These Prada dupes are only $12, so they won’t break your bank and offer 100 percent UV protection. Lightweight and suitable for any outdoor activity.”

“Levi’s is a true staple for all things denim, and this bestseller is one of our top favorites. We love how inclusive these shorts are as far as fit, which comes in three different options (plus-size, standard, and classic).”

“The Drop is a limited-edition fashion collection curated by some of our favorite influencers, and these gorgeous satin sandals are a must-have. With a padded sole for comfort and a true-to-size fit, this flat sandal is the perfect addition to any summer look for day or night.”

“Traveling is back in full swing, and this four-piece luggage for $129 is an amazing deal. Travelers Club offers four more colors in this set, which also has features that include pockets for small accessories and items such as passports.”

“This $10 four-piece set of earrings is such a great steal. Not only are these beautiful statement earrings handmade from straw wicker, but all styles offer something different and unique. Meekoo’s bohemian style can be worn dressy or casual and is also a great gifting idea.”

A post shared by CASS DIMICCO (@cassdimicco)

Creative director and founder of Aureum Collective

“Shield sunglasses are the biggest trend for summer, and this is a great way to get the look for less in multiple colors.”

“I love a square neckline; it’s simple and elevated.”

“Ribbed tanks are a wardrobe staple. You can wear them dressed up or down—I wear mine at least once a week.”

“I love a white peasant dress for summer; just add a ton of gold jewelry.”

A post shared by Katie Sands Bochner (@honestlykate)

Amazon Live Style Host and content creator

“Mark my word, these are the best jean shorts you will ever find. They have that vintage-inspired look Levi’s is famous for, however, the brand updated them for modern times by being stretchier and easier to get on than a vintage find.”

“This deal hit the scene early! One of my favorite visors of all time!”

“My go-to shoulder bag. Bring back that Y2K style with this faux croc moment.”

“My absolute favorite biker short. I must wash these five times a week because the thought of going to the gym and not wearing them is just a no for me.”

“I must have had this bodysuit on my streams about 100 times. It’s always a fan favorite and seamless, to boot.”

“My go-to wedding guest shoe that I always tell my followers to buy. It’s chunky enough to wear on grass, dirt, sand, you name it, but it’s sophisticated enough to be worn for black tie events.”

