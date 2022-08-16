M2 MacBook Air sees $100 discount in Monday’s best deals, Magic Keyboard $75, more – 9to5Mac

Ads

Yesterday

Rikka Altland

– Aug. 15th 2022 8:48 am PT

Kicking off a new week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by a $100 discount on M2 MacBook Air. Joined by one of the first discounts on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard at $75, there’s also refurbished 24-inch M1 iMac models from $1,190. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Several retailers are now offering one of the very first price cuts on Apple’s all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Right now, the entry-level 8GB/256GB Starlight model has dropped to $1,099. That’s down from the usual $1,199 it typically fetches and marks the only time we’ve seen Amazon offer up any savings. At $100 off, today’s offer is a new all-time low overall, as well.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for $75. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts at $24 off while delivering a new Amazon all-time low in the process.

Apple’s latest iteration of standalone Magic Keyboard arrives with a compact layout and comes centered around its most recent scissor switches. The Bluetooth-backed and battery-powered form-factor is designed to work with everything from your MacBook for turning it into a workstation machine or iPads, and much more. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Woot is now discounting an assortment of Grade A refurbished iMacs, with several configurations of 24-inch M1 iMac stealing the spotlight. Of the models that start from $1,190, the elevated 8-core GPU model being a particular highlight at $1,260. You’d pay $1,499 for a new condition model, with today’s offer delivering the best we’ve seen for a Grade A-certified offering at $239 off. There are also some higher-end configurations at $329 off.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to a screen-based desktop design, the new iMac sports a 24-inch 4K Retina Display backed by True Tone support. On top of the integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt connectivity. Plus, those who opt for the 8-core model will be able to take advantage of Ethernet in the power brick on top of the improved performance. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin AirPlay 2 Speaker for $699 in two different colorways. Down from the usual $799 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is only the second notable discount we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. As you might know from our hands-on review, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin arrives as an updated version of one of the most iconic speakers on the market.

Still delivering the same signature design as a decade and a half ago, the refreshed model now packs modern comforts like AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi connectivity to complement the 240W internal sound system. Though as good as the Zeppelin sounds, it really is all about the striking looks that deliver a unique form-factor into your listening space. Our in-depth look at the setup also has some other info on what to expect from the premium experience if you’re still not sold.

OUHENG via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band 45/44/42mm for $9. Normally fetching $13, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low at over 30% off. This beats our previous mention from earlier in the year by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen since early 2021.

Compatible with every Apple Watch released so far, including the latest Series 7, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable from the sport strap that was included in the box. Comprised of genuine leather, it features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s said to patina over time.

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

