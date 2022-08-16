Mars dust as a basis for life? No problem for certain bacteria – Phys.org

Ads

Click here to sign in with or

Forget Password?

Learn more

share this!

22

8

Share

Email

August 11, 2022

by Birgit Kinkeldey, Zentrum für angewandte Raumfahrttechnologie und Mikrogravitation (ZARM)

An international research team led by ZARM scientist Dr. Cyprien Verseux has identified a cyanobacteria subspecies that seems to be best suited for use in a biological life support system that would allow humans to survive on Mars. The results are published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1449240174198-2’); });

At first glance, the inhospitable environment of the Red Planet seems to hold few usable resources for a life support system or food production. But the high-carbon (95%), nitrogen-containing atmosphere and red regolith soil, rich in iron and a wealth of other metals and minerals, are suitable for such bioprocesses—and the key are cyanobacteria. While on Earth they often appear as annoying blue-green algae and spoil our summer bathing pleasure, in the context of Mars they can be described as masters of survival. Fed with Martian dust and atmosphere, and with the capability of photosynthesis, some microorganisms within this phylum could produce oxygen and form biomass, which could serve various purposes—including food production.

“When humans go to Mars, we will need to provide them with large amounts of consumables: food, water, oxygen, and sometimes medication. And if our presence there is to be sustainable, all that cannot come from Earth, the costs and risks would be too high,” said Dr. Cyprien Verseux, head of the Laboratory of Applied Space Microbiology at the Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity of the University of Bremen.

What makes the model bacterium so special?

The approach of designing a life support system based on cyanobacteria is not new to space exploration research, yet progress in the field has been slowed down by the lack of a shared model bacterium—the Cyanobacteria phylum counts thousands of species. Cyprien Verseux and his colleagues have now identified the cyanobacterium strain Anabaena sp. PCC 7938 as a highly promising one for a life support system on Mars. They suggest that it could be the shared model the field needs.

Verseux explains how they got to the results: “We first preselected a few cyanobacterium strains based on knowledge already available. We then looked for insights into these strains’ genomic DNA, and finally compared them through a series of experiments in the laboratory. In short, we had two sets of criteria: The first pertained to the cyanobacteria’s abilities to feed on resources available on Mars. The second dealt with their abilities to support the growth of other organisms, such as edible plants and other bacteria, which would be highly valuable but could not use Martian resources as directly.”

For the latter point the team achieved, among other things, cultivating duckweed as a higher, nutrient-rich plant, using extracts from the cyanobacterium biomass as the only feedstock.

“This plant grows extremely fast and is completely edible, which makes it a prime candidate for agriculture on Mars. As a fun fact, we actually isolated our duckweed from a stream in the landscape park of Bremen,” said Tiago Ramalho, also a scientist at ZARM and first author of the study.

With these findings, the science team hopes to boost the research on the so-called in situ resource utilization processes for Mars—meaning the utilization of resources that are native to the Red Planet. For Cyprien Verseux the perspective is clear: “Our work, and that of colleagues in this field, has brought promising proofs-of-concept. It seems that cyanobacteria could indeed be fed from Martian resources and, then, be used to feed other bioprocesses of interests. But knowing that this system could work at all is not enough. We need to improve it, assess whether it could be efficient enough to be worth integrating into missions to Mars and, if so, develop practical solutions—including hardware and processes.”

They also want to better understand the biological mechanisms which make the selected strain of Anabaena sp. PCC 7938 so valuable. “Things are just starting and the amount of research work left could be daunting. Fortunately, it is taking the direction of a highly collaborative effort: The number of teams contributing to cyanobacterium-based life-support systems is increasing rapidly,” said Verseux. The ZARM team hopes that its model strain will make it easier to compare results and build upon each other’s work.

More information: Tiago P. Ramalho et al, Selection of Anabaena sp. PCC 7938 as a Cyanobacterium Model for Biological ISRU on Mars, Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2022). Ads Journal information: Applied and Environmental Microbiology Tiago P. Ramalho et al, Selection of Anabaena sp. PCC 7938 as a Cyanobacterium Model for Biological ISRU on Mars,(2022). DOI: 10.1128/aem.00594-22

Provided by Zentrum für angewandte Raumfahrttechnologie und Mikrogravitation (ZARM)

Citation: Mars dust as a basis for life? No problem for certain bacteria (2022, August 11) retrieved 16 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-mars-basis-life-problem-bacteria.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Feedback to editors

3 hours ago

0

20 hours ago

9

20 hours ago

0

Aug 15, 2022

0

Aug 15, 2022

0

8 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Aug 15, 2022

Aug 14, 2022

Aug 14, 2022

Aug 14, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Feb 16, 2021

Aug 05, 2022

Jun 28, 2022

Oct 27, 2021

Aug 28, 2016

Apr 13, 2022

7 hours ago

23 hours ago

21 hours ago

Aug 12, 2022

Aug 11, 2022

Aug 11, 2022

Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use our contact form. For general feedback, use the public comments section below (please adhere to guidelines).

Please select the most appropriate category to facilitate processing of your request

Thank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.

Your email address is used only to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient’s address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.

Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we’ll never share your details to third parties.



Medical research advances and health news

The latest engineering, electronics and technology advances

The most comprehensive sci-tech news coverage on the web

This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, collect data for ads personalisation and provide content from third parties. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our and .

source