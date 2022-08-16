What is new comedy series This Fool on Hulu about? – Hidden Remote

Ads

This Fool — “Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, “This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.” – 102 — Chef Percy (Jamar Malachi Neighbors), Luis Hernandez (Frankie Quinones), and Julio (Chris Estrada), shown. (Photo by: Gilles Mingasson/Hulu)

You might know stand-up comedian Chris Estrada for his jokes, but now he’s taking on a new role as lead star, co-creator, writer, and executive producer on the new series, This Fool. The new show on Hulu premieres Friday, Aug. 12 with all 10 episodes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Joining Estrada in front of the cameras are actors Frankie Quinones as Luis, Laura Patalano as Esperanza, Michelle Ortiz as Maggie, Julia Vera as Maria, and Michael Imperioli as Minister Payne.

Behind the scenes, executive producers Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, Jonathan Groff, and Fred Armisen are attached to the project.

So what can we expect to see in This Fool?

The upcoming series is inspired by the life and stand-up material of Estrada, whose name is Julio Lopez in the show. The half-hour comedy is set in the working class South Central Los Angeles and takes us into the life of 30-year-old Julio.

He is still living at home, dating his on again, off again girlfriend from high school, and avoids dealing with his own problems. Though he is great at helping other people as he works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit.

At the organization, he butts heads with his older cousin Luis (Quinones). His cousin is an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family. Since these two don’t always see eye to eye, it’s going to be interesting (and I’m sure hilarious) to see them living under one roof.

The official trailer gives us a glimpse of the work the rehab center does, just how well (not) the two cousins get along, and all the comedy we can expect to see!

This Fool premieres Friday, Aug. 12 on Hulu with all 10 episodes.

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on All Television and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source