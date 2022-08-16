Nothing Phone (1) gets disassembled on video – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Vlad 29 July 2022

Nothing Android

The Nothing Phone (1) has recently taken the mobile world by storm, at least in terms of the unprecedented hype for a mid-ranger. One of its main claims to fame is the transparent back, which is nice and all – but if you really want to see what makes the Nothing Phone (1) ‘tick’ as it were, you need to go all in.

All the way inside the device, which is exactly where YouTube channel PBK Reviews has gone, taking it apart bit by bit, in a teardown / disassembly and reassembly video that’s embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

If you enjoy looking at things being carefully taken apart, this is definitely for you. In the end the Nothing Phone (1) gets a measly 3 out of 10 score for ease of reparability. If you want to learn much more about it, don’t miss our in-depth review.

The iPhone is currently selling more than any other phone on the planet in real time.. right now And it's not even in the top 5 most times it nowhere to be seen in daily interest Do not assume enthusiast spaces like these are majority….

It's ech oe cham ber mentality They think these concentrated numbers/views are a good measure of the "world" But in reality it's just 1% of the masses and just the vocal minority tech enthusiast If you go out in t…

engineering design same as oppo,vivo,realme,one plus except the baterry adhesive

