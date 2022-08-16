How fast is the Earth spinning where you live? – WKBN.com

Ads

by: Paul Wetzl

Posted: Apr 6, 2022 / 07:56 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 6, 2022 / 07:56 PM EDT

Each day we wake up and go through our day not realizing how fast we are actually moving. Even when we are sitting still, we are moving at a high rate of speed!

The Earth is orbiting the sun at 67,000 miles per hour. That’s right, we are flying around the sun at a very fast speed that would make any fast jet seem like turtle speed when compared. It is a good thing we have a thick atmosphere to protect us as we race around the sun.

The Earth is also spinning around as it races around the sun. The spin is the same across the Earth, but the speed changes depending on where you live. The closer you are to the equator, the faster the spin. The closer to the poles, the slower the spin.

Think of it this way, if you were standing on the North or South, Pole it would take all day (24 hours) to spin around. If you were on the Equator, you would be spinning at an estimated 1,037 miles per hour. This is all due to the size and shape of the Earth. You have to use math and physics to understand why.

You can use a scientific calculator to figure out how fast you are spinning at the Latitude you live. We have to use trigonometry to calculate. You will need to take the cosine of your Latitude and then multiply it by the speed at the Equator which is 1,037 miles per hour. This will give you the speed at your location.

Here is an example:

Youngstown, Ohio is located at 41.0998° N Latitude. We take the cosine of 41.0998 and get 0.753565687. We then take the 0.753565687 x 1037 = 781.447617419mph.

So, we are spinning around on Earth at 781.45 miles per hour here in Youngstown, Ohio! Plus we are flying around the Sun at 67,000 miles per hour. It is hard to believe we can stand up. Good thing the Earth is big, and we have a great atmosphere to protect us from feeling these wild high-speed numbers.

When you go north or south, away from the equator the speed of the spin where you are located decreases. If you were standing directly on top of the North Pole, it would take all day to spin around.

Some locations and speed of rotation on Earth:

Equator = 1,037mph

Miami, FL = 934mph

Nashville, TN = 837mph

Pittsburgh, PA = 789mph

Youngstown, OH = 782mph

Cleveland, OH = 777mph

Green Bay, WI = 740mph

International Falls, MN = 685mph

Anchorage, AK = 499mph

Prudhoe Bay, AK = 350mph

The North Pole = 0mph

