Netflix is testing out a plan that has some customers miffed – NPR

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I’m A Martinez. Netflix is testing out a plan that has some customers miffed. The streaming giant says it’s looking to crack down on password sharing. Subscribers who share account info outside their households may get hit with an added fee. They’re calling it the extra member price, and it’s currently being tested in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. I mean, come on, Netflix. Don’t you know that sharing is caring? But I guess this settles it. I’m moving back into my mom’s house. It’s MORNING EDITION.

