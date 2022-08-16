Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Price To Close July At These Levels – Analyst Maps The Targets – Coinpedia Fintech News

Ads

Don’t have your own account? click below link to register

Delma is a B2B Content Marketer, Consultant, Blogger in the field of Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency. In her spare time, she loves to blog, play badminton and watch out ted talks. She likes pets and shares her free time with NGO.

Jul 21, 2022

Analysts in the crypto industry have always been keen on the next movement of these virtual assets. One of the well-known analysts is now having a close look at the market which is gradually gaining some bull run.

The analyst, who is pseudonymously known as DonAlt talks to his 416,400 Twitter fanbase about Ethereum (ETH) following the lead altcoin’s upright movement with Bitcoin (BTC)

The strategist claims that Ethereum is trading as expected and has rebounded 40% during the bearish movement and the currency is still strong.

The analyst also says that Ethereum might see a temporary rejection at this movement, hence he is bullish.

DonAlt quotes that though there is a 50% profit on Ethereum after the currency traded beyond the $1000 mark, now he looks forward for Ethereum to make a move above $1,800 hitting a target of $2,200 to $2,600 range.

The analyst feels that $1,800 is a fascinating range for the currency to make a move from a lower range to a higher one.

Finally, DonAlt states that if Ethereum manages to end the month of July above $2,200 then Ethereum will start its journey towards profit making and ending the month on a strong bullish note

At the time of writing, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,494 with a drop of 4.26% over the last 24hrs.

The next currency that the analyst targets are Solana (SOL), another blockchain network supporting smart contract functionality

As per the strategist analysis, Solana has gained 50% from the time he purchased. Yet he doesn’t wish to sell and hold long as he expects Solana to hit $80.

Once Solana hits $80, he looks forward to selling

Solana’s price movements have been strong for the week as it has surged from $33 to more than $40. At the moment, Solana is $41.10 with a fall of 7.59% over the last 24hrs

Further, as the expert talks about the led cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, he is puzzled as to how is Bitcoin still not a meme after the currency bottomed with Three Arrow Capital (3AC). This started last month.

Earlier, when Bitcoin was trading below $20,000, DonAlt had claimed that the $22,000 price range is the level where the dreams are made. However, now he refers to the current momentum as exciting because Bitcoin is holding strong to its current price level

At the moment, Bitcoin is selling at $22,972 as it has been pulled down by 2.30% over the last 24hrs.

Advertisement ×

Advertisement ×

Quick Updates on latest trends in financial services, fintech, digital strategy and more with our industry leading Fintech Channel.

Follow These Accounts For Inspiring Posts And Stories.

Media Partners with World Blockchain Summit🎉 World Blockchain Summit is a series that brings together the most imp… https://t.co/2BGNTi4zfP

source