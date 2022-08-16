Tuesday’s best deals: 11-inch iPad Pro from $700, AirPods 3 refurb hit $110, more – 9to5Mac

Ads

Today

Rikka Altland

– Aug. 16th 2022 8:49 am PT

@rikkaaltland

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by 11-inch iPad Pro on sale from $700. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are also getting in on the savings with a refurbished discount to $110 to go alongside the ongoing M2 MacBook Air sale at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB to $700. Down from the usual $799 price tag, this model kicks off the savings that applies to nearly the whole lineup at $99 off. This is $28 under our previous mention, the lowest price in over three months, and second-best discount of the year at within $10 of the low. You can also save on higher capacity models like the 512GB offering at $946, while the 1TB capacity rests at $382 off.

All powered by the M1 chip for the first time, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package.

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple’s latest AirPods in Grade A refurbished conditions, headlined by the newest AirPods 3 at $110. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer makes for a rare chance to score Apple’s latest earbuds in any case. They’ve been completely out of stock on Amazon for nearly a month and even when there are units up for sale, you’ll be paying retail instead of today’s $69 off discounted price.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Joining the lead iPad Pro discount, several retailers are still offering one of the very first price cuts on Apple’s all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Right now, the entry-level 8GB/256GB Starlight model has dropped to $1,099. That’s down from the usual $1,199 it typically fetches and marks the only time we’ve seen Amazon offer up any savings. At $100 off, today’s offer is a new all-time low overall, as well.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@rikkaaltland

M2 MacBook Air Thermal Mod How-to [Video]

10th generation iPad: Here’s everything we know

Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The latest rumors on when to expect new AirPods

source

Ads