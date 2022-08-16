9to5Mac Happy Hour 377: iOS 16 rumor mill heats up, watchOS 9 features and Apple Watch sensor roadmap – 9to5Mac

Ads

April 15

– Apr. 15th 2022 7:54 am PT

The software rumor mill has finally started, with reports about what to expect from iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9 to digest. Plus, Benjamin and Zac discuss the ongoing confusion about exactly when the M2 chip is launching. Finally, Apple showed off its first attempt at live sports, with the launch of Friday Night Baseball.

