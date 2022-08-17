New Movie Releases on Disney+ Hotstar [August 2022]: Lightyear, Prey, Cadaver and More – MySmartPrice

Ads

Disney+ Hotstar has some of the best films both released in the US and in Indian regional languages, and here’s what’s new in August 2022.

Films have evolved from being released only in theaters to being released in OTT platforms alongside theatrical releases. This change is a welcome one for many who can now enjoy the films that they want to see at the comforts of their own home instead of having to trudge off to a theater every time a new one comes out.

While some films are still a spectacle that deserve to watched in theaters while others are from small production houses and directors that do require the patronage of the audience visiting the theaters, others can simply be watch via OTT services.

The biggest OTT service in India is Disney+ Hotstar which was formerly just known as Hotstar. Like all the other major OTT platforms Disney+ Hotstar also releases new content on its platform regularly to keep the audience engaged.

August started off on Disney+ Hotstar with the release of Lightyear which saw Buzz Lightyear a beloved character from Toy Story coming back for a solo movie from Pixar. Buzz Light is voiced by Chris Evans and comes back to save the world with a new team.

Lego Star Wars films have always been fun and Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation pretty much keep true to that tradition. This new film has been described on IMDB as, “Finn’s plan to spend summer vacation with his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO goes wrong when he’s separated from the group.” Kelly Marie Tran returns to voice Rose, but the rest of the voice cast is pretty fresh.

Besides that Prey is the newest film to come to the platform which is a smash hit from Hulu. Set as a prequel to the original predator film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Prey features Amber Midthunder as a Comanche warrior who comes face to face with a deadliest predator of all and must take it out to survive.

The Warriorr is a Tamil and Telugu language action movie directed by N Linguswamy starring Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinisetty and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The protagonist here is a doctor played by Ram Pothineni who takes on the villain played by Aadhi Pinisetty.

Disney+ Hotstar also has some of the best regional language films on it which include the likes of Cadaver which is a Tamil forensic investigative thriller where a forensic surgeon must find out the truth about a series of killings.

Another film from Hulu that makes its way to Disney+ Hotstar is The Princess by director Le-Van Kiet. It was initially released on July 1 and is now making its way to OTT. It features Joey King, Olga Kurylenko, and Dominic Cooper in the leading roles. The plot revolves around a princess who is being forced to marry a sociopath and has been locked in a tower. She has to protect her family and save the kingdom.

