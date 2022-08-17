The best VPN for streaming in 2022 – The Digital Fix

Ads

Which is the best VPN for streaming in 2022? If you’re someone who travels around a lot, or someone who just likes to keep your viewing habits private, then this is a question that you will have found yourself asking at some point, and we’ve made this list to help you narrow down the best provider for your needs.

The best VPN for streaming might not necessarily be the same for everybody because there are so many different streaming services and everyone wants or needs different things from their VPN provider. Though we would consider CyberGhost the best VPN for streaming overall (and we’ll get into why shortly), we’ve also picked out a number of options for people who are looking for VPNs for specific platforms.

We’ve got eight VPN recommendations here, many of which are genuinely some of the best VPN services. We’ve got a little table to give you a handy overview of each one at a glass, too. We hope that this helps make the job of choosing your VPN provider a little easier. Some of them even have a VPN free trial so you can take them for a spin before you commit.

The best VPNs for streaming are as follows:

We recommend CyberGhost as the best VPN for streaming overall. Our reason for choosing it comes down to the fact that it is compatible with all the major streaming services (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc.) and that it boasts a huge number of servers (over 7,400) across 91 countries around the world. Of course, not every single server will be compatible with every single streaming service, but it’s a good jumping off point.

What’s more is that CyberGhost offers a generous 45-day money-back guarantee. With this in place, you’ll have over a month to decide whether or not this is for you (plenty of time to test its performance with your favourite streaming platforms), and if at any point before those 45 days are over you decide that it’s not worth it, you can get a full refund.

If you’ve read our guide on the best VPN for Netflix, you’ll already be aware that we recommend ExpressVPN for the platform. This provider has servers across 94 countries and its no-logs policy means that absolutely nothing about your internet antics are recorded.

ExpressVPN also offers split-tunnelling, which means that you can have certain apps connect through the VPN, while others use your native connection. This’ll be handy if you want to use it for Netflix, but need to do some internet banking at the same time and don’t want to accidentally trigger a security alert.

For the best Amazon Prime VPN, we recommend NordVPN, which also happens to be the fastest VPN. If you’re someone who likes to watch Amazon movies that are free with ads, you’ll want something fast so that it doesn’t get stuck loading a pointless advert during a pivotal scene – you just want it to be over as quickly and painlessly as possible.

NordVPN is well-known and respected in the VPN world for its solid service, and it is certainly deserving of its reputation. Thanks to its WireGuard Protocol, it is able to encrypt data much more quickly than many of its competitors. Considering Amazon seems to relentlessly bombard customers with targeted adverts for products it thinks they’ll like, you’re going to want to cut it off at the source when you use its services.

Disney Plus is notorious for being slightly harder to use VPNs with, but Surfshark is among the best for this purpose. On top of that, if you have a huge family who are all likely to be watching Disney Plus at once on their own devices, then Surfshark will be useful for all of them, because it allows you to have an unlimited number of devices connected through the VPN simultaneously.

Surfshark also has a respectable 3,200+ servers in more than 65 countries, and boasts impressive speeds of 2x10Gbps per server. If you’re interested, but hesitant, you might like to take its seven-day free trial for a spin, and even after that, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee to give you even more time to decide if you want to feed the shark.

For Hulu fans, we recommend using Ivacy VPN – a VPN that is known to work well when used with Hulu. This is another provider with split-tunnelling functionality, so if you only want Hulu to connect through the VPN, while everything else goes through your local connection, then you can easily set it up to work that way.

Though it may not allow you to have an unlimited number of simultaneous connections, you can still have up to ten devices connected through Ivacy VPN at the same time. Plus, as Ivacy has been around since 2006, you know that this is a service built upon a very well established infrastructure.

(Please note, if you are outside of the US and want to use Ivacy to access Hulu, you will need to have an American card in order to pay.)

We recommend using Private Internet Access if you’re after a HBO Max VPN. Not only is it good for HBO Max, but it’s also an absolutely fantastic VPN in its own right, offering a top-notch service, while remaining a relatively cheap VPN.

When it comes to the sheer number of servers, it’s hard to beat Private Internet Access, because it has more than 35,000 of them across 78 countries. This is also another one that lets you have up to ten simultaneous connections, with a no-logs policy to assure you your data is safe, a kill switch to protect you during even momentary outages, and even ad-blocking services to keep the rodents of the internet away. (No disrespect to real life rodents – yes disrespect to internet ads.)

If you’re using YouTube as your main streaming platform, then there’s a chance that may not have as much room in your budget for new subscription services, so we recommend AtlasVPN. Though it does have a free VPN plan, unfortunately, this isn’t so good for anybody who’s planning on using it on YouTube, as it is unable to unblock video platforms.

Nonetheless, the paid version of AtlasVPN is cheaper than many of the other providers out there and it also lets you enjoy unlimited simultaneous connections – a benefit not many providers are able to offer. All these things make us consider this the best YouTube VPN. Again, if money is a concern, the 30-day money-back guarantee should give you a good idea of whether or not this is something worse investing in long-term.

Last but not least, we have PrivadoVPN as our pick for the best BBC iPlayer VPN. The BBC iPlayer is a service that should only be accessed by UK residents who have a television licence, so we are not encouraging anybody to sneakily access it using a VPN. However, if British TV licence-holding citizens should find themselves abroad and hoping to catch up on their favourite BBC shows, then this is an ideal way for you to get up to date.

PrivadoVPN will unblock access to BBC iPlayer and is another provider that gives users a generous allowance of up to ten simultaneous connections. Add in routers across 46 countries, a 24/7 customer support service, a kill switch to ensure you’re private, even if the VPN cuts out, and a zero-logs policy and you’ve got an appealing VPN solution.

We hope that this helps you to decide which VPN service might be best for you. We carefully took the time to consider the needs of customers and different streaming platforms, while also weighing up the strengths and weaknesses of different VPN providers so that we could determine which would be the best VPNs for each platform.

