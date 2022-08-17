Northern Arizona University offering JacksCard for Android devices – The NAU Review – NAU News

Ads

NAU students on the Flagstaff Mountain Campus can now add their JacksCard to their Android devices to access the same services available through their physical card including Campus Dining, building access, Campus Recreation facilities, copy and printing, bookstore purchases, library materials check out, special events and more.

After becoming the first public institution in the state to offer a university ID on mobile devices, NAU has affirmed its commitment to bridging the digital divide and improving accessibility by expanding the JacksCard program to include the Android platform. This new offering is the result of a collaborative effort between the JacksCard office, the NAUgo app and other teams within ITS, and off-campus partners TouchNet and Modo Labs.

“We’re excited to continue our work with TouchNet and Modo Labs to bring digital credential capabilities to our Android users,” said Steve Burrell, NAU’s chief information officer. “Our partners shared in our sense of urgency to create digital equity and extend these high-demand, state-of-the-art capabilities to all of our students, faculty and staff.”

With thousands of students carrying an Android device, and JacksCards on mobile devices becoming available to NAU faculty and staff, NAU is taking important steps toward becoming a more contactless campus. By adding their JacksCard to their mobile devices, users can reduce in-person contact during transactions.

Students have enthusiastically taken to the convenience and added security available by adding their JacksCard to their mobile device with more than 50 percent of freshmen opting to forego the traditional physical JacksCard in favor of this innovation over the 2021-22 academic year. More than 90 percent of the students surveyed who opted to add their JacksCard to their mobile device reported the experience as positive.

NAU students, faculty and staff can learn more at nau.edu/jackscard.



Get The NAU Review email delivered to your inbox.

Sign up for The NAU Review now!

The NAU Review is published by the NAU Communications.

If you have a news tip, share it with us!

source