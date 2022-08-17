Instagram new update will allow everyone to share links in stories – PINKVILLA

Ads

Once you have selected the link sticker then you can enter the link you want to add and then click on done.

Recently on Wednesday Instagram announced that its link sticker feature is now available for everyone in Instagram stories. This new link sticker was introduced recently as Instagram removed its swipe-up link feature. The old swipe-up link and the new link sticker feature were both available only for business accounts and high-profile creators. But now Instagram has released this new link sticker feature for everyone on Instagram stories.



Regarding this move, the company is saying that link sharing is an extremely helpful feature for accounts of every size and type, that's why they are allowing everyone to use the new link sticker feature in stories. This feature was used by big businesses to direct their Instagram traffic to their website for reading an article or to lead to their online platform.



Instagram said in their statement that, we took this decision from the feedback which we have got from our community, about how impactful it would be for creators and businesses of all sizes to take benefit of link sharing stickers to grow on Instagram just like other big accounts.



Now all users on Instagram can use the link sticker feature in their story from the top navigation bar when they upload content in their story. Once you have selected the link sticker then you can enter the link you want to add and then click on done. After that, you can place that sticker anywhere on your story with different colour variations.



Previously Instagram said that if they have to expand their link sticker feature for everyone then they have to expand this feature carefully as It can impact the integrity and safety of Instagram. Because of this feature comes in the hands of bad elements then they can use it to spread misinformation or post spam. That's why Instagram has said that those accounts that will share miss information or hate speech using link stickers will get blocked from using the link sticker feature.



But today, Instagram finally released its link sticker feature for everyone. Although Instagram doesn't allow users to link their posts directly, that's why links in bio platforms are extremely popular. With this new feature every Instagram user now has an additional way to share their links on Instagram.

source