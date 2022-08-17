LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post – Sports Illustrated

Ads

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a post to Instagram with a video of his son (Bronny) throwing down a huge dunk.

The post went viral, and has over one million likes and thousands of comments.

One of the people who left a comment was Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.

Kyle Kuzma's Comment

Kuzma just finished up playing his first season for the Wizards, and he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

The rebounds and assists were both career-highs.

The 27-year-old was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Lakers.

He was teammates with James for three of those seasons in Los Angeles.

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Last summer, he was sent to the Wizards in the blockbuster trade that brought Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.

In his first season with the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

Last season, both the Wizards and the Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

The Wizards were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Lakers were the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

For the Lakers, the lackluster season was a major surprise considering they had James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the roster.

source