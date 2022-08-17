Finder's Experts See 'Fairly Bright Future' for Binance Coin — Predict BNB Reaching $781 by 2025 and $1814 by 2030 – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms
A panel of crypto industry experts “sees a fairly bright future ahead” for Binance coin, predicting bnb to rise to $781 by 2025 and $1,814 by the end of 2030. One expert explained that “Since the bnb chain ecosystem continues to grow, the price may reach as high as $3,000 in 2030.”
Price comparison portal Finder updated its binance coin (BNB) price predictions Monday. The company explained that earlier this month, it surveyed a “panel of 54 industry specialists to give their predictions on binance coin’s price between now and 2030.”
Finder detailed:
Our panel thinks Binance coin (BNB) will be worth $274 by the end of 2022 before rising to $781 by 2025.
The panel also expects binance coin’s price to continue to grow, “surging to $1,814 by the end of 2030.”
At the time of writing, BNB is trading at $265.71, up 3.4% in the last 7 days and 14.5% in the last 30 days, based on data from Bitcoin.com Markets. Binance coin is the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Ben Ritchie, the managing director of Digital Capital Management and one of the experts on the panel, “is bullish on BNB, expecting the coin’s value to hit $300 by the end of the year,” Finder noted.
“The price of BNB also follows the demand and supply. BNB introduced a burn mechanism in every transaction fee and conducted quarterly burns, making it a deflationary asset,” Ritchie described. “BNB Chain also plans to support a layer 2 chain within the network, which can be helpful in the future as they may suffer the same gas fees issues as Ethereum.” He elaborated:
Since the BNB chain ecosystem continues to grow, the price may reach as high as $3,000 in 2030.
The experts were also asked whether it is time to buy, sell, or hold binance coin right now. Finder noted:
While the panel sees a fairly bright future ahead for BNB, just 20% say it’s time to buy. The majority (50%) of the panel say it’s worth holding onto your BNB, with a further 30% advising sell.
The panel includes university directors, crypto exchange executives, crypto research analysts, and executives of various firms with crypto-related products.
Finder’s experts also recently made predictions about several other cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), cardano (ADA), and solana (SOL). In May, the panel predicted the death of the meme cryptocurrency shiba inu (SHIB).
What do you think about the expert panel’s Binance coin (BNB) predictions? Let us know in the comments section below.
A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.
