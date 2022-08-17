Moto G62 5G First Impression: Impressive features but same old looks – HT Tech

Ads

Motorola is on a launching spree! It seems like Motorola is aggressively trying to fight off the competition in the budget segment by launching a new handset almost every month. We reviewed the Moto G42 last month and now we have the Moto G62 5G with us. But the question is that do these phones bring something new to the table? Well, the new Moto G62 seems to be a 5G enabled version of Moto G52. At a starting price of Rs. 17,999, will Moto G62 be able to attract consumers and spear them away from the competition? Though the detailed review is still a few days away, I have shared my first impressions.

The unboxing of Moto G62 was pretty conventional. It comes in the traditional dark blue box along with a SIM ejector tool, a 20W charging brick and a USB cable for charging, and data transfer purposes.

We may sound a bit harsh but the new Moto G62 seems to be designed in haste with nothing new. The design looks mundane as we already have seen this on a number of Moto G series phones including G52, G82, and G51 5G. The G62 5G is available in two different colors: Frosted blue and midnight gray.

The phone has got a plastic body and the overall fit and finish is decent. The phone is slim and lightweight despite having a 5000mAh battery, and it masks its 184 grams weight well. It’s pretty handy to use. Since we are used to seeing this design on Moto G phones, there’s nothing much to say about it.

Unlike the Moto G52, it does not come with an AMOLED screen. While it may be sad for some, you do get the refresh rate of upto 120Hz for a smoother experience. The screen itself looks great with its high contrast colors.

The Moto G62 5G, similar to its European variant, has been launched with the Snapdragon 695+ SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB [uMCP (eUFS)] of storage or ROM. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

While on the camera front, the Moto G62 5G comes with a triple rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 16 megapixel selfie camera. However, I can’t say anything about the picture quality of the cameras now as I have not used them much. You can wait for the full review to find out more.

On the software front, Motorola as usual did a great job — you get the clean and easy to use interface. There are almost no pre-loaded adware apps, unlike in similarly priced phones from Vivo, Oppo and others. Further, initial battery life looks impressive, as I am able to extract almost two days on single full charge. On top of all, you get 12 global sub6 5G Bands.

Based on my first impression, I can say that it’s indeed a decent choice for a 5G enabled budget phone if you are ready to compromise on the looks. The handset offers impressive features for the price it sells. Those looking for a 5G phone that lasts long and offers powerful performance may consider Moto G62 5G. That said, you should wait for our in-depth review of the Moto G62 5G over the next few days

