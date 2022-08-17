3 Best New Crypto Pairs Launching on DEXs This Week & Month – NewsBTC

Ads

Numerous coins are constantly added to blockchain and crypto exchanges. But many projects lack utility and marketing to make them worth investing in.

We found five cryptos that have tremendous potential and have their IDO (initial DEX offering) coming soon:

Battle Infinity is a play to earn game that enables players to access various platforms. One of the platforms is the Battle Arena, where players use VR headsets to explore the Metaverse and to chat with other players in real-time. Another platform is Battle Staking, enabling players to earn IBAT rewards for performance and activity.



IBAT is this NFT game’s native token, and it was part of one of the best crypto presales, selling out in only 24 days since its launch. The presale period was supposed to be 90 days, but IBAT’s high demand has resulted in a PancakeSwap listing on 17 August 2022 at 16:00 UTC.

Battle Infinity founder Suresh Joshi claimed, “Look out for more surprise announcements over the coming hours and days, because interest in Battle Infinity is soaring right now, and everyone wants to get in on the action, including some of India’s biggest celebrities.”

So far, we know that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and international cricketer Irfan Pathan will be at Battle Infinity’s launch party on Wednesday.

Lucky Block is an NFT competition platform that enables players to earn rewards. The great thing about this platform is that it enables players to enter draws, with some of the main prizes include $1 million of Bitcoin, a Lamborghini and PS5s.

All that investors need to do to stand a chance of winning those prizes is hold a Lucky Block NFT. But prizes aren’t the only way investors benefit from Lucky Block. Holding its native token, LBLOCK, is another way.

Lucky Block has had a massive rally after its launch on exchanges, providing huge returns for investors. And now, it just recently got listed on popular decentralized exchange Uniswap.

This platform’s developers are constantly developing this crypto and NFT project to provide utility and rewards – and this particular crypto IDO took place this month, earlier in August.

Similar to the Battle Infinity presale, Tamadoge (TAMA) may also sell out early at its current pace – but is still active now at the time of writing.

TAMA is the native token of an upcoming NFT game where players can mint Tamadoge NFT pets – virtual Doges and then feed, train and nurture their Doges all of which have unique strengths and attributes. Then players can do battle with those NFT pets to earn rewards in free crypto – paid in TAMA tokens.

Tamadoge’s confirmed CEX listing on LBank was tweeted recently, and Uniswap DEX will also list TAMA after the presale concludes – which may not be this month but could be in September. Having both an IDO and an ICO on two exchanges will give this promising new crypto project high potential for growth.

Tamadoge’s presale means that the coin is possibly at the lowest price it will ever be for investors, as presales attracting such a high level of interest rarely dump at IDO – so far the Tamadoge presale has raised $4 million in just a few weeks.

Investing in crypto at IDO (initial DEX offering) is usually more profitable than buying in the middle of a bull run – above are three of our top picks.

This week Battle Infinity (IBAT) lists on PancakeSwap DEX and since it sold out its presale early, IBAT may also go on to perform well on launch day.

