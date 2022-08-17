iOS 16: How to Pin Tabs in Safari on iPhone and iPad – MacRumors

Ads

In iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, currently in beta, Apple’s Safari browser has inherited a handy feature from Safari on Mac – the ability to pin tabs. Keep reading to learn how it works on iPhone and iPad.



Safari’s pinned tabs feature lets you better organize your tabs, especially if find you have too many open at the same time. It’s particularly useful if you have certain websites that you tend to visit frequently throughout the day.

That’s because when you pin a tab in ‌iOS 16‌, you no longer need to go searching through all of your open tabs for it, because it gets moved right to the top of the open tabs screen, like so.



The other neat thing about pinned tabs is that they stay in place, even when you open a new Safari window or quit and reopen Safari. And when you click a link to another website from a pinned tab, the other website opens in a new tab, ensuring your pinned tab always shows the website you pinned.

Pinning a tab that you want to come back to is easy. If you have the tab open and selected in Safari, simply long press the URL bar and select Pin Tab from the popover menu.



If you’re viewing Safari’s open tabs browser screen, find the open tab that you want to pin and long press on it, then select Pin Tab from the popover menu.



Not only can you pin multiple tabs in Safari in ‌iOS 16‌, you can also pin tabs that are part of Tab Groups so that they are open all the time. To pin a tab to a Tab Group in ‌‌iOS 16‌‌, open up the Tab Group, then long press on the URL bar and tap the Pin Tab option.

