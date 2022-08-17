Apple won 63 Patents today covering Spatial Audio, a Next-Gen Safety Belt System, an Apple Arcade Apple Store Retail Display+ – Patently Apple

Ads





Today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially published a series of 63 newly granted patents for Apple Inc. In this particular report we briefly cover patents relating to spatial audio, a next-gen safety belt system for an Apple vehicle and point to patents covering Apple's Pro Display XDR's lift arm and future use of gas detectors in Apple devices. We also cover a design patent relating to an Apple Arcade retail display. And as always, we wrap up this week's granted patent report with our traditional listing of the remaining granted patents that were issued to Apple today.



Binaural Room Impulse Response for Spatial Audio Reproduction



Apple was Granted Patent 11,417,347 today that relates to a spatial audio reproduction system for headphones that could track a user's head motion. Binaural filters could be selected based on the user's head position, and continually updated as the head position changes. These filters are applied to audio to maintain the illusion that sound is coming from some desired location in space. These spatial binaural filters are known as Head Related Impulse Responses (HRIRs).



Apple's patent FIG. 1 below illustrates a system and method for rendering spatial audio; FIG. 2A and 2B show an example of a sound source and reflection.







For more on this, review granted patent 11,417,347.



Project Titan: Next-Gen Safety Belt System



Apple's granted patent provides an improved safety belt positioning and presentation systems that includes selectively positionable safety belt anchors and a safety belt presenter.



The safety belt anchors are selectively positionable vertically and horizontally relative to a seat back of a vehicle seat. Additionally, or alternatively, the safety belt anchors are jointly positionable and independently positionable with respect to one another.



Apple's patent FIGS. 1A and 1C below generally illustrate a motion diagram of a safety belt positioning system.







Review Apple's granted patent 11,414,046 for finer details. This is Apple's second granted patent for this invention.



Two other granted patents that could be of interest to some include one that covers the Pro Display XDR's lift arm (11,415,201) and another that generally relates to sensor technology, and more particularly, to a pumping mechanism for gas sensors (11,415,491).





(Click on image above to Enlarge)



Key Design Patent for Apple Arcade Store Display



(Click on image to greatly Enlarge)





Today’s Remaining Granted Patents









| Permalink |

Posted by: |

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.





(You can use HTML tags like <b> <i> and <ul> to style your text. URLs automatically linked.)

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)







This weblog only allows comments from registered users. To comment, please enable JavaScript so you can sign in.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

source