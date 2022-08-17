Zolak and Bertrand: Theories about why Mac Jones didn't play – 98.5 The Sports Hub

Ads

On Friday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Paul Perillo of Patriots.com and Tim McKone gave their theories as to why Mac Jones didn’t play in the preseason opener.

Hardy: What is your best theory as to why Mac Jones didn’t play last night?

Tim McKone: I don’t think they’re ready to kind of unveil what they’re working on right now. Because to me, it’s not a situation where, like when they really had it rolling with Brady and Gronk, obviously you can’t afford to lose one of those guys, you know that they figured they know what they’re doing.

I don’t think you’re at that place with Mac Jones yet. I still think reps are valuable and so yeah, you don’t want to lose him to injury, but I still think there’s a benefit to some of those preseason stuff and I don’t know why a couple of series here would have hurt Mac Jones and his kind of progression moving forward. So to me, it’s the fact that they’re not ready to kind of unveil what they’re working on with Mac Jones and company.

Hardy: Paul, why did Mac Jones not play last night?

Paul Perillo: I mean, I wish I had a good answer. You know, Fred (Kirsch), last night, his theory is probably as good as any and that’s just sort of dividing up these preseason games a little bit. I think they looking to the joint practices to get Mac more reps. But I think that they look at these three games now and they need to get one of them at least to get some of these younger, less experienced guys, a lot of reps, and give them an opportunity to show that they belong in the NFL.

I think they’re doing that now in the first game because the last game now is further removed from the regular season. So instead of that fourth game that they used to do it, now they do it in the first game. I don’t know. I don’t have a reason, but I’m just wondering if that had something to do with it, why we didn’t see really too many front line guys last night in the game. Your theory, I know Tim had the same theory that you did, you just don’t feel like the offense is ready, but as a second year quarterback trying to implement some sort of transition to something new. I’m not telling you they’re overhauling everything, but they’ve all acknowledged that they’re doing some stuff new. I don’t understand why you wouldn’t want to take an opportunity to give them a series or two last night just to see if they can get on the field and execute a little bit better than they have in practice.

Mac Jones moved a lot of jerseys as a rookie, and he’s still one of the top-selling players in football heading into year 2.

The Patriots’ second-year quarterback ranks 11th in the NFL in total jersey sales entering the 2022 season, as announced by the NFLPA on Friday. The list is based on all verified purchases of officially licensed NFL player products from March 1-May 31, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and legendary ex-Patriot Tom Brady continues to top the list, after having ranked No. 1 at the end of the 2021 season.

Jones sold the sixth-most jerseys in the NFL for the first quarter of 2022, and the fifth-most jerseys of the 2021 season as a whole. So there was a bit of a drop-off for him.

It makes sense, though. Russell Wilson skyrocketed 24 spots to No. 2 behind Brady, after heading to the Denver Broncos in a trade. Davante Adams landed at No. 7 and has had a big year of sales so far after moving from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones’ continued presence among the highest-selling jerseys reflects the optimism surrounding him in New England, after he and Bill Belichick led the Patriots back to the playoffs in his rookie season. In addition, the crowds in Foxboro have been large and buzzy for Jones so far at 2022 training camp.

The Super Bowl champion Rams are well-represented in the latest rankings, with three players in the top-10: wide receiver Cooper Kupp (third), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (fifth), and quarterback Matthew Stafford (sixth). So, the hope for Patriots fans is they end up seeing representation like this a year from now.

Here’s the full top-20 highest-selling jerseys in the NFL for the second quarter of 2022:

