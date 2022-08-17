Prime Day 2022: The best MacBook deals you can buy right now – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
You know what’s better than getting a hot new Apple MacBook? Getting a great deal on a hot new Apple MacBook. And wouldn’t you know it, the best time of the year to get good shopping deals is coming up–we’re talking about Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13. If you’re lucky, you could find deals on the new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Here are the best deals we’ve found so far and check this page often as we track the sales all throughout Prime Day.
If it’s an iMac or Mac mini you are after check out our separate round up of the best Amazon Prime Day Mac deals.
Here are the MacBook Amazon Prime sale highlights:
Amazon U.S.:
Amazon U.K.:
Read on to see all the discounts on offer for Prime Day, and to find out how to get Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be cancelled after 30 days) so you can take advantage of the deals…
Looking for a hard drive or a monitor to go with your new Mac? Read:
We’ll start with the MacBook Pro, but if it’s a MacBook Air you are after there are deals for that in the section below…
Apple’s newest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro was released a few weeks ago, but that’s not stopping the UK Amazon from discounting that model! In the US there are no deals on this newest model, but you may find some good deals on the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, however.
Amazon U.K. has some good discounts on the MacBook Pro, including the newest M2 model:
There are some great deals on the 14- and 16-inch models too:
Apple’s newest M2 MacBook Air is so new that it has only just started shipping to customers. It’s also so new that it almost certainly won’t be discounted during Prime Day. But there will likely be deals on the M1 MacBook Air. If you want one now, Amazon is selling the 512GB model for $1,049.99, a savings of $199.01 on the gold or silver model.
Amazon U.K. was running some good early deals, but those all seem to have sold out now, however, just in case they go back on sale here are the links:
While the above deals are going on now, Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. We don’t know for sure if sales during Prime Day will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices here, you should grab it.
The above sales are open to all customers, but Prime members get free two-day shipping. Once Prime Day begins, most deals will be exclusive for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be cancelled at any time during the trial window.
