Blake Shelton Resurrects His Mullet in New Instagram Photo – Parade Magazine

Blake Shelton is throwing it back to the '90s as he brings his mullet back just in time for his new single!

The country singer debuted the resurrection of his mullet in the cover photo for his latest single, "No Body."

He took to his Instagram page to post the debut cover, showing off his gorgeous locks as he rocks a black cowboy hat with a dapper-looking jacket.

"Had to bring back the mullet just for y'all.. New song out this Friday. Pre-save link in bio. #NoBody," the singer captioned the post.

Many fans were ecstatic about this resurrection and showed off their excitement in the comments.

One fan left the hashtag #Longhairdontcare in the comment section along with a simple cowboy emoji. Another fan wrote, "Yes!!! What goes around comes around again, no matter what age!!! I love it!"

John Legend even popped up in the comments of the photo leaving a laughing emoji.

In March 2020, when the world shut down due to COVID-19, Shelton announced that he would be growing his mullet back "as a symbol of hope."

He made the announcement via Twitter stating, "I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s*** like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…"

Flash forward to 2022, and the mullet is officially back!

The country singer will be releasing "No Body" on Friday, August 19, along with a music video for the single.

Shelton said in a statement, “I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music." He continued, "But this song, in particular, takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time.”

