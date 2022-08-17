Motorola’s Wireless Android Auto Adapter Is Finally Back in Stock – Review Geek

Ads

Tired of plugging in your phone for Android Auto? The excellent Motorola MA1, a wireless Android Auto adapter, is finally back in stock at Amazon. This is a “set it and forget it” device—plug it in once and ditch the Android Auto cable once and for all.

The Motorola MA1 received our Best of CES 2022 award when it was revealed earlier this year. While this might look like a Bluetooth device, it actually uses 5GHz Wi-Fi to ensure a speedy and reliable connection with your phone. It also contains technology licensed from Google—presumably, this is the same tech utilized by wireless Android Auto head units. (Note that the MA1 does use Bluetooth for calls and audio.)

While the latest versions of Android Auto support wireless connections, older head units don’t offer this capability. So, those who want wireless Android Auto are forced to either upgrade their stereo or buy an adapter like the Motorola MA1.

I suggest buying the Motorola MA1 now before it goes out of stock. Just be sure to peek at Amazon’s delivery estimate. It seems that this product will take a few weeks to reach buyers.

Install the Motorola MA1 in your car and never worry about plugging in your phone again. This adapter uses 5GHz Wi-Fi to establish a reliable wireless Android Auto connection with your smartphone.

Source: 9to5Google

