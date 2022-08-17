This Week on Crypto Twitter: Tornado Cash Sanctions Slammed, Vitalik Criticizes MakerDAO Proposal – Decrypt

Ads

While many leading coins have blown up by double-digit percentages over the last seven days, there was relatively little celebration on Crypto Twitter. Much of this week’s social media commentary instead concerned the U.S. Treasury Department’s decision to ban American citizens from using crypto privacy mixer Tornado Cash or transacting with Ethereum addresses linked to its community.

The Treasury said these measures were taken because criminals had used the service “to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019.” One Tweeter highlighted that roughly the same amount of money was locked up in Tornado when sanctions hit.

Current TornadoCash stats. $7.B worth of $ETH was removed from the legit circulation.https://t.co/sndTtnB8Yq pic.twitter.com/IHmixZ81Sl

— Mikko Ohtamaa 🐮 (@moo9000) August 8, 2022

Twitter user Harry.eth (@sniko_), who works for security at MetaMask, said the Treasury Department can’t sanction all of Tornado. It still exists on layer 2 protocols.

It seems also that the US treasury dept is unaware that tornado cash exists on multiple L2. They've only sanctioned addresses on mainnet – and those labelled on Etherscan

For example, Arbitrum 0.1ETH Pool is not on the listhttps://t.co/uAlP416QoY

— harry.eth 🦊💙 (whg.eth) (@sniko_) August 8, 2022



On Tuesday, Ethereum founder and Russian national Vitalik Buterin admitted he’d used the protocol to donate money to Ukraine.

I'll out myself as someone who has used TC to donate to this exact cause.

— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 9, 2022



The Tornado ban may prove difficult for enforcers. On Tuesday, reports emerged that an anonymous Tornado user was dusting “hundreds” of Tornado wallets and sending small amounts of Ethereum to industry leaders and celebrities despite the ban.

Someone is out dusting a bunch of wallets from Tornado with 0.1 ETH lmaaaaooooohttps://t.co/3NfLuz9qYF pic.twitter.com/xsmiyM8sxq

— joseph.eth (@josephdelong) August 9, 2022

Notorious on-chain gumshoe Fat Man Terra provided a list of the benefactor’s celebrity recipients so far.

Notable individuals/companies who just received funds from a government-sanctioned entity:

– Jimmy Fallon

– Shaquille O'Neal

– PUMA

– Randi Zuckerberg

– Logan Paul

– Brian Armstrong

– Steve Aoki

– Ukraine Crypto Donation

– Dave Chappelle

– Beeple

Field day for investigators. https://t.co/9HDJmppzT2

— FatMan (@FatManTerra) August 9, 2022

TRON CEO Justin Sun got blocked by Aave as a result of Tornado’s mysterious benefactor.

I’m officially blocked by @AaveAave since someone sent 0.1 eth randomly from @TornadoCash to me. @StaniKulechov pic.twitter.com/tNXNLNYZha

— H.E. Justin Sun🌞🇬🇩 (@justinsuntron) August 13, 2022

UniSwap inventor Hayden Adams stressed his belief in the need for privacy tools in our lives. Adams also called the sanctions a “freedom of speech issue,” echoing several industry leaders on Twitter, who cite the 1996 Federal court case “Bernstein v U.S.,” which established “source code as speech” protected by the First Amendment.

2) Sanctioning an immutable smart contract, as opposed to individuals/orgs feels like a big freedom of speech issue and bad precedent

— hayden.eth 🦄 (@haydenzadams) August 9, 2022

It should also be noted that Github—the code platform that hosted Tornado Cash’s code—also took action on Monday. Github removed Tornado’s code and suspended Tornado Cash founder Roman Semenov’s account.

Finally, on Friday, the Netherlands Crime Agency (FIOD) reported arresting a “suspected” Tornado Cash developer. The news made waves on Twitter, with the crypto community and privacy advocates decrying the move as a declaration of war on coders.



Joel Miyazawa, a governance analyst at crypto intelligence firm Messari, can’t understand why the UniSwap community is so divided over a $74 million proposal to form a UniSwap Foundation separate to the exchange.

Uniswap's treasury is worth approximately $2 billion 🤯

The Uniswap Foundation proposal is asking for $74 million. That's ~4% of Uniswap's treasury…

And the Uniswap Community is divided. Why?

— Joel Miyazawa (@Ichiro_JJ) August 10, 2022



The Tornado Cash sanctions resulted in USDC issuer Circle freezing all USDC in wallets on the government’s sanctions list. This prompted MakerDAO to reconsider its exposure to Circle, the centralized issuer of USDC. MakerDAO’s stablecoin DAI is currently pegged to USDC.

But Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin quickly gave his opinion on the proposal, calling it "a risky and terrible idea."

Errr this seems like a risky and terrible idea. If ETH drops a lot, value of collateral would go way down but CDPs would not get liquidated, so the whole system would risk becoming a fractional reserve.

— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 11, 2022

Chinese blockchain journalist Colin Wu elaborated more on the story on Friday.

Affected by the tornado sanctions, MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen said that he is seriously considering moving away from using USDC as collateral and converting USDC into ETH. Vitalik said non-ETH collateral should be allowed to exceed 20% of the total. pic.twitter.com/x3ocsCq6KH

— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 12, 2022

Finally, The Ethereum Merge has a definite date now.

The Ethereum mainnet merge has been tentatively scheduled for around September 15th/16th.

The Merge is coming 🐼

— sassal.eth 🦇🔊🐼 (@sassal0x) August 11, 2022

Well… More or less.

The terminal total difficulty has been set to 58750000000000000000000.

This means the ethereum PoW network now has a (roughly) fixed number of hashes left to mine.https://t.co/3um744WkxZ predicts the merge will happen around Sep 15, though the exact date depends on hashrate. pic.twitter.com/9YnloTWSi1

— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 12, 2022

