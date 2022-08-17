Vivo Y35 4G launched in budget range with 8GB RAM, will get Android 12 and 90Hz display – News84Media – News84Media.com

Ads

Urfi Javed said, I had fallen too low, know what we regret

KBC 14: Ayush Garg won 75 lakh rupees, couldn’t answer 1 crore question, do you know the answer

Arjun Kapoor said on the Boycott trend – ‘I made a mistake being silent, now too much is happening’

Doctor Arora is the mirror of the discrepancies of society and life

Urfi Javed was seen in a black cutout dress, the user said: ‘Is there no more fabric for a leg’

Will the country’s largest Chinese company go bankrupt? SBI filed a petition in NCLT

Mahindra Society: Anand Mahindra took the picture 47 years ago, now it is remembered, people fiercely praised him

Weekly gold price: gold and silver are getting expensive, know the state of the gold market for the whole week

ONGC profit more than triples, company revenue jumps 84%

Economy update: Despite inflation, India will become the fastest growing country in the world

HostGator Cloud Hosting Price for WordPress Website (2022)

BlueHost Cloud and VPS Hosting for WordPress (2022)

Cloudways Managed WordPress Hosting – Features (2022)

HostGator Cloud Hosting Price for WordPress Website (2022)

BlueHost Cloud and VPS Hosting for WordPress (2022)

How To Get Personal Loan Through LoanBuzz Apps

How To Get Personal Loan Through ePaisa Loan App

Cloudways Managed WordPress Hosting – Features (2022)

Influential Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in Canada

Joe Biden implements his $430 billion climate and health plan

Presidency in Brazil: Lula and Bolsonaro launch campaigns in symbolic places

Tunisia: Kas Said’s constitution adopted by 94.6% according to final results

Forgotten grape varieties, new practices: French vineyard adapts to global warming

Big update related to Aadhaar: Now grant money will not be available if you don’t have Aadhaar, UIDAI decision

Installing the app can put your phone data at risk! always keep these things in mind

Flipkart TV Days Sale Begins; 4K smart TVs from Mi, Realme, LG are available at huge discounts

Mivi’s new headphones rival Apple AirPods in looks, up to 50 hours of battery life, cost just Rs 999

Xiaomi’s smart TV launched with strong features, price is under Rs 17,000

Keshav Maurya praised Sunil Bansal: Said – The crown of victory in UP may be on the president’s forehead, but the real credit goes to the organization’s general secretary

Now, how will the uniform be sewn? The banks collected the parents’ loan from the children, as soon as the money for the dress arrived in the account, it was deducted from the loan

Kill 3 children for 5000 rupees: Mother said – I don’t regret it, when husband could not support himself, then why did he give birth?

Janmashtami will be celebrated for three days, date dispute; Know when is the best time for you

Indigo flight canceled suddenly: 55 passengers going from Prayagraj to Gorakhpur had problems, the bus broke down after 10 KM, heckling

Tech

Tech

Tech

Tech

Tech

Tech

Published

on

By

The new Vivo Y35 4G budget smartphone has been launched, the price of which has not been kept high.

In this, customers get a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and 44W fast charging technology.

As a camera, this phone has a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is a 50 megapixel lens.

Vivo’s new budget smartphone Vivo Y35 4G has been launched. Vivo’s phone is a low-end segment phone, and customers received a fancy design and a triple-camera setup. Talking about the most important thing about this phone, customers get 90Hz display, Snapdragon 680 SoC and 44W fast charging technology. Talking about price, Vivo Y35 4G was introduced in Indonesia, where it was launched at an initial price of IDR 3,399 (around Rs 18,328).

This price is for the phone’s 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This phone is available in two color options black and gold. Let us know how all its specs are…

(Also read – Jio’s bang plan! Get free calls, 75GB extra data for a whole year with a one-time top-up)

The Vivo Y35 4G has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display, which comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. Full HD+ resolution is available there. It comes with a teardrop notch panel, which results in slim bezels on three sides.

This phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with 128GB/256GB with 8GB. In this, the storage can also be increased up to 1TB via micro SD card. This budget phone runs on out-of-the-box Android 12 operating system and Vivo Funtouch OS 12 custom skin is available on it.

As a camera, this phone has a triple rear camera setup. It also has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the phone, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

(Also read – Big threat on Android phones; this virus hides in apps like WhatsApp, YouTube! Stay safe like this)

Powerful 44W fast charging in the phone

For power, this phone has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with 44W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging. The company has not given any information on when this phone will be launched in other countries including India.

Be the first to read the latest news in Hindi News18 Hindi | Today’s Breaking News, Live Updates, Read Most Trusted Hindi News Website News18 Hindi |

Keywords: mobile phone, new technics, Long live

FIRST POST: August 16, 2022, 08:34 HST

,

The wait is over: Realme’s stylish new headphones will be launched on August 18, 28 hours of battery life at a low price

Pre-booking of Samsung’s foldable phones starts today, free gifts up to Rs 40,000

Flipkart TV Days Sale Begins; 4K smart TVs from Mi, Realme, LG are available at huge discounts

Xiaomi’s smart TV launched with strong features, price is under Rs 17,000

Vivo Y35 Launched With Powerful CPU, Will Get 256GB Storage

Apple will launch a cheaper iPad in October, the company will also offer other products

OnePlus 10T available for sale on Amazon, getting more than one deal

Want to make video with both front and rear cameras, follow this iPhone camera trick

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright News84Media.com 2022. All Rights Reserved

Ads

source