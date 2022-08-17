SRP offering solar panels to non-profit organizations – Eight, Arizona PBS

Ads

Salt River Project is inviting Valley nonprofit organizations to apply for the chance to receive a solar system providing renewable energy and covered parking provided by the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program.

Erica Roelfs from SRP joined us on Arizona Horizon to share more information on the program.

The Solar for Nonprofits program is funded by customers who contribute as little as $3 a month to the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program. Those who contribute are giving to a cause that helps reduce local carbon emissions and helps nonprofits save on energy needed to run their business operations.

The Arizona Humane Society is one of those non-profits who benefited from this program. AHS spokeswoman Kelsey Dickerson also joined us to talk about how the program has helped their organization.

Solar for Non-profits is a program we are extremely proud of at SRP,” said Roelfs. “It does so much good in the community, for not only organizations that received the systems but for the whole community. So how it works is we have customers who donate to the program and with that money we actually install solar canopies in their parking lot which contribute solar energy to their energy bills, therefore lowering their electricity bills every month.”

Roelfs said you have to be a 501c3 organization in SRP’s service area, and they need a proper parking lot to cover.

The SRP Solar for Nonprofits program has saved community groups more than $985,000 to date. The application period runs through August 14.

Click here for more information on the program.

Erica Roelfs, SRP; Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

