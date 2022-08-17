Windows 11 KB5013943 is out- here’s everything new (direct download links) – WindowsLatest

Ads

Windows 11 KB5013943 is now rolling out to the general public with a handful of bug fixes and improvements, but it doesn’t come with new features. After installing the patch, more users will see a new interface for Windows Search. The patch is being offered via Windows Update, but you can also try direct download links for KB5013943 offline installer.

Windows 11 KB5013943 is part of May 2022 Patch Tuesday and it is a security release, which means it cannot be skipped, but you can delay it for a week or two. Attempts to delay security updates multiple times may result in the forced installation of the patch depending on Windows Update settings.

As mentioned above, May 2022 update doesn’t appear to be a massive release, but there are plenty of fixes worth highlighting. According to release notes, numerous bugs have been resolved, including an issue where Safe mode starts flickering when you open Explorer.exe, Start menu, notification center, etc.



Additionally, more users will now see Windows Search highlights – a new interface search interface powered by Bing. This feature is rolling out in stages and additional people get access to search highlights after every major Windows cumulative update, so it’s likely that more users will see the search update after installing the patch.

If you check for Windows 11 updates, you’ll see the following patch:

2022-05 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 for x64-based Systems (KB5013943)

Windows 11 KB5013943 Direct Download Links: 64-bit.

You can visit the above link to open Microsoft Update Catalog and then click on the download button next to the appropriate Windows 11 version. Once done, click on the .msu link to begin the download.

Windows 11 Build 22000.675 fixes a critical bug that crashes apps based on .NET Framework 3.5. As you’re probably aware, a Windows 11 bug prevented certain apps from opening and this issue was recently acknowledged by the tech giant.

As per the company, it only affects apps that use certain optional components in .NET Framework 3.5, such as Windows Communication Foundation and Windows Workflow components.

Reports indicated that apps that rely on the .NET 3.5 framework have been crashing since installing the April 2022 optional update. Not every user has been affected and the issue is not considered widespread, but it’s critical enough for Microsoft to patch it in the security update.

A bug has been fixed that might cause Windows 11 screen to flicker (blink) if you use Windows Safe mode. This is noticeable when you open components that rely on explorer.exe, such as Explorer, the Start menu, and the taskbar.

Other apps in safe mode are also affected and appear unstable.

Windows 11 Build 22000.675 also fixes an issue that might delay the startup of the system by up to 40 minutes. Microsoft fixed another bug that affects the subtitles of videos, and video subtitles may cut off partially in some rare cases. Another rare issue has been fixed where the system startup process might cause a Blue Screen of Death error.

Other bug fixes and improvements in Windows 11 May 2022 update:

Microsoft is aware of a new bug in this update where certain apps that use GPUs might close unexpectedly or experience intermittent issues if they use Direct3D 9. Thankfully, Microsoft has already released an emergency server-side update to address the app crashes.

With May 2022 cumulative update, Microsoft has focused on bug fixes only, but the tech giant has already started preparing the next update – version 22H2 ‘Sun Valley 3’ – for the public.

According to sources, Windows 11’s big update for 2022 – known as 22H2 – is now set to hit RTM status by the end of May.

For those unaware, RTM stands for ‘Release to Manufacturers’, and it means shipping the bits of the forthcoming Windows 11 update to the OEM partners. By declaring RTM status, Microsoft can encourage OEMs to prepare their upcoming and existing devices for Windows 11 version 22H2.

Remember that Windows 11 22H2 development is still ongoing, but the focus is now entirely on fixing bugs and improving existing features. The rumour of RTM build does make sense as the latest preview builds have dropped the preview watermark from the desktop, suggesting that the next update is imminent.

Microsoft says the absence of a watermark “doesn’t mean we’re done”, but Windows 11 22H2 is moving to RTM internally and the candidate could be finalized by the end of May. If it misses the May deadline, RTM could well happen in early June.

22H2 could still arrive sooner than later this year, with public release likely in September or October 2022. We don’t know anything for sure as Microsoft won’t communicate about these changes in advance, but we know that Windows 11 Sun Valley 2 is an anniversary update, so it should come out by October.

