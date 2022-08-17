Hulu Acquires “The Alphabetical Diaries” Rights – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney’s Hulu has acquired the rights to turn Sheila Heti’s forthcoming book “The Alphabetical Diaries,” into a series.

The book is set to be released in 2023 and was created by Sheila Heti’s taking a decade’s worth of diary entries and rearranging the sentences in alphabetical order.

In a recent column at the New York Times, where she explained how the book came together:

A little more than 10 years ago, I began looking back at the diaries I had kept over the previous decade. I wondered if I’d changed. So I loaded all 500,000 words of my journals into Excel to order the sentences alphabetically. Perhaps this would help me identify patterns and repetitions. How many times had I written, “I hate him,” for example? With the sentences untethered from narrative, I started to see the self in a new way: as something quite solid, anchored by shockingly few characteristic preoccupations. As I returned to the project over the years, it grew into something more novelistic. I blurred the characters and cut thousands of sentences, to introduce some rhythm and beauty.

This new series is going to be created by Hunting Lane, the production company behind HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True” and a number of films including “Holler”, “Captain Fantastic” and Blue “Valentine”. Hunting Lane’s Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill are producing the series.

Sheila Heti has written many books, including the critically acclaimed novels How Should a Person Be? (2012) and Motherhood (2018).







Source – THR

