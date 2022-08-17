Source: Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will cost $230, as Galaxy Watch 5 offers up several color options – 9to5Google

Ads

July 27

Max Weinbach

– Jul. 27th 2022 1:15 pm PT

Samsung Unpacked is coming up in two weeks, and we’re all anxious to know what Samsung has up its sleeves for us. We know Samsung is planning the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 along with a new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.



A source in retail tells us the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will cost $229.99. This is a $30 increase over the original Galaxy Buds Pro and $80 more than the current Galaxy Buds 2.

While we don’t know everything Samsung’s doing to improve the earbuds, one of our sources did tell us that Samsung will be adding 24-bit audio to the earbuds. While that does sound cool, it’s not realistically going to make a difference outside of a placebo for the end user.

Our source was also able to confirm the colors available for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in gold, gray, and silver, while the 44mm model will be available in blue, gray, and silver. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in black and gray.

The main competition for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will likely be the Pixel Buds Pro, which launch tomorrow for $200. Both devices will have ANC, multidevice connection, and transparency mode, and they are the premium earbuds from their respective companies. The Apple AirPods Pro offer the same features with industry-leading transparency mode and active noise cancellation, so we’ll have to see how these earbuds compare to those. AirPods Pro retail for $250 but are often found on sale for closer to $180.

There is a lot of competition – we’ll have to wait for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to launch to see how they compare. Samsung has a good track record with earbuds, but we’ll have to see how the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro fair when they get announced at Samsung Unpacked.

