Moto Razr 2022 shines! 10,000 units sold in just 5 minutes, launched yesterday – News84Media – News84Media.com

Moto Razr 2022 received great response from users in the first sale.

The company sold 10,000 units of the phone in just 5 minutes.

Motorola launched the Moto Razr 2022 yesterday.

New Delhi. Motorola launched its flagship Moto Razr 2022 smartphone on Thursday. The handset went on sale within hours of the launch. During the first sale itself, this smartphone received a tremendous response from users and in just 5 minutes, its 10,000 units were sold. Let us know that the new 2022 is a flagship device, in which the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset has been provided.

The starting price of the phone is 5,999 Yuan (about Rs 70,900). The next sale of this phone in China will be on August 16. The new Razr features a foldable 144Hz P-OLED display, a secondary screen, dual 50-megapixel cameras on the back, and a large battery that can be charged quickly. In the phone, the company offers up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

2022 Moto Razr Specifications

The 2022 Moto Razr sports a foldable 6.7-inch P-OLED panel with a punch-hole design. The display supports FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, HDR10+, and DC dimming. The rear panel of the device houses a 2.7-inch P-OLED display. The secondary screen will have more functions than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and can be used as a viewfinder for the rear cameras.

Read also- Huge drop in the price of Oppo Reno 7, the smartphone has become cheaper by Rs 3000

50MP camera

Above the secondary screen is a horizontal dual-camera setup, which houses an OIS-compatible 50MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, which also acts as a macro camera. The on-screen display houses a 32MP camera in the punch hole. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

3500mAh battery

The device boots to the Android 12 operating system, which is overlaid with MyUI 4.0. The device comes with a 3.5 ready mount. The Moto Razr 2022 comes with a 3500mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. For connectivity, the device has dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS , NFC and a USB-C port.

