ALPHABET MAGNET DAY – May 9, 2023 – National Today

Alphabet Magnet Day is celebrated on May 9! The holiday is the brainchild of The Type Set Co.® — well-known for creating fun yet sophisticated alphabet magnet designs for both children and adults. Many of us have grown up with alphabet magnets on our refrigerators, rearranging them into quotes, lyrics, funny words, and more. Keeping up with the times, The Type Set Co.® has thoughtfully designed their unique alphabet magnets, so the tradition can live on in modern homes.





Alphabet Magnet Day is about celebrating letters. There is something about having letters scattered all over the fridge door as you approach it for a snack that is just so striking and inviting. It is easy to create memos, inspirational quotes, reminders, and to get creative on the magnet board by rearranging alphabet letters.

The exact origin of alphabet magnets is unknown but we do know that the first magnetic letters were created in the 1960s by the space industry for tracking and charting purposes. Alphabet magnets were commercialized in the 1970s when Fisher-Price released their first hard-plastic magnetic letters, the purpose of which was to make learning fun for children. Sometime later, they also released their magnet alphabet board, which included all the letters in the alphabet. Decades later, displaying magnetic letters at home even became a decor trend.

In 2017, Ashley and Paul Jankowski founded The Type Set Co.®, bringing beautiful alphabet magnets into the modern home. The earlier iterations of alphabet magnets were mainly geared toward children, so the duo felt that a more modern and sophisticated set for the whole family was much-needed.



Magnets have been in existence for thousands of years, with the earliest records of them dating back to ancient China and India.

Magnets become a popular add-on to home refrigerators.

The first alphabet refrigerator magnets were released by Fisher-Price and gained popularity among households worldwide.

Ashley and Paul Jankowski establish The Type Set Co.®, creating beautiful alphabet magnet sets for the modern family.

To commemorate the creation of alphabet magnets, The Type Set Co®. creates and celebrates the first-ever Alphabet Magnet Day.

Magnetic alphabets are toys that are useful for kids to practice their spelling skills as well as build their vocabulary. They are generally safe to use and are also a fun element to have on the refrigerator and magnet boards.

To clean a magnet, you can wipe it with a clean cloth and warm, soapy water.

Magnetic letters are a fun way to leave messages, play with words, and make learning fun as compared to traditional workbooks and flashcards.

Head over to The Type Set Co.®’s website and explore their alphabet magnet sets. Find one that best fits your home aesthetic and have fun with it.

Take turns with your family to assemble anagrams on the fridge using alphabet magnets, and try to guess the correct word. You can even have your own version of Wordle, except by using fridge magnets.

Make someone’s day by leaving a special message for them using alphabet magnets.

With The Type Set Co.®’s designs, you can have elegant alphabet designs featured on your refrigerator that tie in well with the rest of your home.

Kids have been learning words, colors, and shapes using alphabet magnets for decades.

With alphabet magnets, you’ll never have to miss an appointment or important event again.

Colors and letters are a common type of synesthesia, having a stimulating effect on the human mind.

Alphabet magnets have been a tradition in most homes and should be passed on for future generations to enjoy!

Boosting creativity, building vocabulary, and sharpening thinking skills, alphabet magnets are a great way to learn. Sometimes, they are even better than flashcards.

The different shapes, sizes, colors, and images on magnets are fun and visually pleasing. They’ve been an attractive accessory in our kitchens for a very long time.

Whether at home or in your office, The Type Set Co.’s alphabet magnets bring a bit of childhood fun to your adult life.

